Patch 1.0.7 zu Sea of Thieves verÃ¶ffentlicht
Aye, aye KÃ¤pt'n!
Microsoft // Dienstag, 15. Mai 2018 um 19:25 von
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio RARE haben nun einen neuen Patch zu Sea of Thieves verÃ¶ffentlicht. Der Patch trÃ¤gt die Versionsnummer 1.0.7, ist ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und ist rund 400 MB (Windows-Version zirka 800 MB ) groÃŸ.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
This Seat is Taken â€“ Players now have two crew type options available to them, Open and Closed Crews.
Open Crews: This option works in the same way youâ€™re used to. For the Galleon, an open crew will match four players together while also replacing players who leave during a game. For the Sloop, two players will be matched together, with a leaving player being replaced when possible.
Closed Crews: This option allows a single player to begin a game on either a Galleon or a Sloop, allowing friends to join in when theyâ€™re available. You can now play with any configuration of players up to the limit on each ship, which is 4 players on the Galleon and 2 players on the Sloop, as well as preventing non-friends from being able to join you. This option replaces the 3 player Galleon and Solo Sloop options in the Main Menu.
Coming Soon: Additional functionality coming soon for Open and Closed Crews includes the ability to dynamically switch between Open and Closed while in the game, in addition to being able to make a session fully private by preventing friends joining.
Updates
- Who Goes There? â€“ When swimming underwater, gamertag and Player Titles are no longer visible. Now you can #BeMoresneakyPirate!
- Now in Stock! â€“ Imperial Sovereign Blunderbuss, Pistol, Sails, Hull and Liveries are now available to purchase in the Ancient Isles. They were incorrectly listed as available in Patch 1.0.6.
- Flintlock Pistol â€“ New sound effects for close fire and reloading the Flintlock Pistol.
- Icons â€“ Within the clothing chest, the icons to unequip all or select a random outfit have been updated.
- Health Bar UI â€“ Deciding whether to eat that banana or keep swiping your sword? Youâ€™ll notice some changes to the health bar UI, fancy!
Progression & Economy Updates
- Price Changes â€“ Greedy pirates had overpriced the Castaway Bilge Rat weapons and ship liveries. These have now been reduced. Anyone who purchased items within this set pre-price adjustment will have the difference reimbursed very soon.
- Strike Gold â€“ As Pirates rank up with the Gold Hoarders and Order of Souls trading companies, the chances of finding more valuable rewards has been increased. Say good-bye to those Castaway Chests at higher ranks!
Fixed Issues
- Players should no longer experience details of their pirate (such as hair colour / scars) looking different from their initial selection.
- Players should no longer experience delayed achievements and commendations from in-game actions.
- During last weekâ€™s maintenance window we made improvements to our servers and services which should have resolved both of the above issues. If you are still encountering the above two issues, please log a Support Ticket so we can investigate this further.
- Resolved issue that sometimes showed riddle landmarks as glowing rocks.
- Resolved an issue on Faithful Isle which could have prevented players from completing riddle voyages.
- Bounty Captains and Crew will no longer have their names mixed up.
- Gunpowder Barrels will no longer cause two explosions if detonated when being held by a player.
- Loaded cannons will no longer intermittently appear unloaded when returning to the ship.
- Starting Merchant voyages back to back will no longer prevent the reminder to collect crates from appearing.
- When playing on wide monitors the settings menu UI will no longer have clipping issues.
- Being on an Order of Souls voyage no longer causes fewer ambient skeletons to spawn.
- Cannonball, wooden plank and banana crates no longer always spawn empty.
- Restarting the game will no longer reset the frame rate lock option.
- Fixed a collision issue on Thievesâ€˜ Haven.
- Equipping the Seadog Hull on a sloop will now match the preview image.
- Muting all other crews will no longer mute your own crew.
- The floor texture of the crows nest on the galleon now appears correctly.
- Resolved a shader issue caused the balcony outside the Captainâ€™s Cabin on the galleon to appear incorrectly.
- There is no longer a gap between a characters head and the Imperial Sovereign Hat when it is equipped.
- Restored missing 90 fps frame rate lock option.
Performance Improvements
- Frame rates will now be more consistent during ship battles, sword fights and Kraken encounters due to visual effect optimisations.
- Latency has been improved in multiple-ship and skeleton heavy scenarios due to server optimisations.
- Frame rates can now be locked to 100 FPS.
- [PC Only] Fixed GPU driver hangs/crashes on certain graphics devices.
- [PC Only] Resolved bug which triggered Copperbeard error when alt-tabbing.
- Multiple server crash fixes.
Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.
