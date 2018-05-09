Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 09. Mai 2018 um 15:06 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.04. - 06.05.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 30.04.2018 bis 07.05.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

53.113

38.752

14.361

886.516

4.199.171

PS4

34.994

35.009

-15

828.667

6.721.076

3DS

10.785

7.733

3.052

225.499

24.048.274

VITA

5.502

4.562

940

84.696

5.872.506

XONE

188

179

9

6.357

94.040


Software

01./00. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 88.421 / NEU
02./01. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) - 39.430 / 164.260 (-68%)
03./04. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 32.244 / 148.568 (+24%)
04./06. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 31.377 / 482.816 (+75%)
05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 29.850 / 2.297.437 (+60%)
06./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 23.983 / 1.521.818 (+82%)
07./03. [PS4] God of War # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) - 16.497 / 92.105 (-44%)
08./02. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥6.980) - 15.867 / 74.303 (-73%)
09./11. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 12.654 / 74.638 (+21%)
10./14. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 11.873 / 1.716.639 (+64%)
11./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.151 / 980.427 (+42%)
12./17. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980) - 6.694 / 41.003 (+18%)
13./23. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 6.506 / 1.628.863
14./29. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 5.551 / 441.682
15./19. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 4.400 / 131.788 (-1%)
16./31. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 4.366 / 403.404
17./34. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 4.264 / 259.693
18./18. [PS4] Bravo Team |PlayStation VR| # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.26} (¥4.900) - 4.240 / 9.220 (-15%)
19./09. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.04.26} (¥6.800) - 4.192 / 16.168 (-65%)
20./33. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.991 / 405.306


