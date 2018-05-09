Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 09. Mai 2018 um 15:06 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.04. - 06.05.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 30.04.2018 bis 07.05.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
53.113
|
38.752
|
14.361
|
886.516
|
4.199.171
|
PS4
|
34.994
|
35.009
|
-15
|
828.667
|
6.721.076
|
3DS
|
10.785
|
7.733
|
3.052
|
225.499
|
24.048.274
|
VITA
|
5.502
|
4.562
|
940
|
84.696
|
5.872.506
|
XONE
|
188
|
179
|
9
|
6.357
|
94.040
Software
01./00. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
02./01. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
03./04. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
04./06. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./03. [PS4] God of War #
08./02. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
09./11. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold
10./14. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
11./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./17. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
13./23. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
14./29. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
15./19. [PS4] Far Cry 5
16./31. [NSW] Arms
17./34. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
18./18. [PS4] Bravo Team |PlayStation VR| #
19./09. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis for Nintendo Switch
20./33. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo