Fortnite: Patch Notes zu Update 4.1
Fortnite x Avengers
Consoles // Dienstag, 08. Mai 2018 um 12:33 von
Gestern kündigte Epic Games in Zusammenarbeit mit Marvel ein zeitlich begrenztes Event zu Fortnite an. Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup lässt euch den Handschuh von Thanos tragen und euch so den Sieg erringen.
Diesbezüglich wurde jetzt Version 4.1 zum Spiel veröffentlicht. Enthalten ist unter anderem die neue Waffe HackSAW. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
BATTLE ROYALE
LIMITED TIME MASHUP: INFINITY GAUNTLET
Take down Thanos, equip the Gauntlet and claim Victory!
Mashup Details
Early in the match, a meteor will land in the storm safe zone, delivering the Infinity Gauntlet.
Any player who uses the Infinity Gauntlet will transform into Thanos.
If Thanos is eliminated, the Gauntlet will fall to the ground, free for the taking. If it sits unused for too long, it will disappear until another meteor appears.
Last player standing will be the victor!
Thanos Details
Ability 1 - A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures.
Ability 2 - Thanos flies towards the ground, hitting an area for knockback and damage.
Ability 3 - Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that deals damage over time.
Ability 4 - A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions.
Thanos has both shields and health. When he eliminates another player, his shields regenerate. His health never regenerates.
Thanos doesn't take fall damage.
Thanos does not build, use weapons or things like launch pads. He has no need for such petty human devices.
Storm + Map
Maximum match length is roughly 15 minutes.
The match will start with the storm circle already closing in over the island.
The storm does more damage than normal, ticking for 5% health during the first circle and 10% for the rest of the game.
Loot
Only Rare, Epic & Legendary weapons will be spawned.
Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%.
Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%.
Floor Loot spawns nearly 100% of the time.
Launchpad spawn likelihood greatly increased.
Harvesting resources doubled.
Resources found in loot increased from 30 to 60.
Chug Jug, Port-A-Fort, Boogie Bomb, Slurp Juice, Bush, and Remote Explosives drop rate increased.
Regular Grenade, Shield & Bandage drop rate lowered.
GAMEPLAY
Increased the likelihood of the final circle ending near the outer areas of the map by 25%.
Improve the variety of ending scenarios to outside the central region of the map.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that allowed Sprays to camouflage Remote Explosives, Clingers, and Damage Traps.
Fixed building preview not being rotatable when overlapping an existing building while using a controller.
Fixed soccer game effects not playing when scoring ⚽.
Fixed a couple of issues that caused the player camera to position itself under the water in Loot Lake.
Fixed the collision on the tire stacks so players will bounce when walking into them again.
Fixed a hole in Dusty Divot that players could get stuck in.
Fixed an area where players were able to hide under the terrain and damage players from below.
Fixed an issue that caused Turbo Building to not work properly if the player was holding down the build button before switching to build mode.
Fixed a chest at the prison that would be empty upon opening it.
UI
You can now join the party of players that are already in a match.
Party members in-match will appear holographic in the lobby and will give you time and player count updates.
Season 4 topics added to the in-game Battle Pass FAQ.
Bug Fixes
Removed the loading screen that was displayed when transitioning from the starting island to the Battle Bus.
Fixed the minimap briefly showing the wrong location after being eliminated.
Fixed an issue that caused some icons on the UI to misalign after switching in and out of build mode.
AUDIO
Lowered the volume of Hop Rocks .
Lowered the volume of the Valor Glider .
Bug Fixes
Re-added the sound of the Supply Drop’s balloon popping when opened or when shot down.
Fixed an issue where the 'Allow Background Audio' setting wouldn’t save.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
Bug Fixes
Jump Pad health bars will now update properly when damaged.
Fixed an issue that made it difficult to pick up items that were dropped behind the tires in a Port-A-Fort.
The Port-A-Fort can no longer destroy the meteor in Dusty Divot.
ART + ANIMATION
Emotes now perform better on different characters (hands will connect, legs won't be over-extended, etc.).
Bug Fixes
Updated the Banner image for Battle Pass tier 69 to now be correct image.
Fixed an issue that caused the Royale Flags Back Bling to stretch when previewing it in the Locker.
Fixed an issue causing character’s helmets to sometimes float above their heads.
Fixed distant characters not animating properly if they had never been rendered before.
Fixed characters popping between levels of detail when more than one character was around the same distance away.
PERFORMANCE
Improved overall frame rate when many characters are visible by optimizing movement and update rates.
Delayed triggering the “Game Over” HUD, which caused a hitch on death.
Optimized Spray Paint contrails.
Optimized content in frontend lobby map.
Added more logging to get more info on hard-to-reproduce hitches.
Bug Fixes
Fixed hitching caused by audio log spam.
Reduced backend system logging that may have impacted performance.
Improved async loading time during level streaming by fixing an issue where shrubbery was trying to load but had no mesh.
REPLAY SYSTEM
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that prevented Replays from saving.
MOBILE
Temporarily disabled new autorun functionality due to some unintentional actions occurring when using it.
Bug Fixes
Optimized memory on mobile to address out-of-memory crashes.
SAVE THE WORLD
WEAPONS + ITEMS
HackSAW is now in the Weekly Store (available Wednesday, May 9 at 8pm ET).
A light machine gun variant with a moderate rate of fire, mild recoil, a long reload time, and excellent ammo efficiency.
HEROES
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where ‘Shadow Stance’ was not being triggered by ‘Throwing Stars’ or ‘Dragon Slash’ damage.
Fixed a tooltip issue with ‘Lefty and Righty’ on the abilities tab menu.
‘Dragon Slash’ should no longer consume Energy when being cancelled by switching weapons.
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
Bug Fixes
Storm Chests and Salvage the Drone missions no longer grant an item cache.
These missions cannot drop functional item caches but would appear to drop one that could not be redeemed.
UI
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to increase Hero rarity while using controllers.
Fixed a spelling error in the description for Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 10.
ART + ANIMATION
Increased the frost look of Husks which have been damaged by an ice weapon, to better differentiate them from Husks which are Ice Elemental based.
Bug Fixes
Lowered the brightness of the glowing elements on Neon Glow weapons.
Fixed an issue that kept crosshairs of Neon Glow and VinderTech Sniper Rifles from rendering at low resolution settings.
Fixed an issue where water splashes caused by a Rocket Launcher faced the incorrect direction.
AUDIO
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the 'Allow Background Audio' setting wouldn’t save.
