Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 02. Mai 2018 um 15:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.04. - 29.04.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 23.04.2018 bis 30.04.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
38.752
|
34.165
|
4.587
|
833.403
|
4.146.058
|
PS4
|
35.009
|
13.447
|
21.562
|
793.673
|
6.686.082
|
3DS
|
7.733
|
7.472
|
261
|
214.714
|
24.037.489
|
VITA
|
4.562
|
2.892
|
1.670
|
79.194
|
5.867.004
|
XONE
|
179
|
116
|
63
|
6.169
|
93.852
Software
01./00. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
02./00. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
03./02. [PS4] God of War #
04./01. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
07./00. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta #
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./00. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis for Nintendo Switch
10./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Kai - The Erebonian Civil War
11./06. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold
12./00. [PSV] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta #
13./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
15./00. [NSW] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy for Nintendo Switch
16./00. [PS4] Doukoku Soshite… #
17./03. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
18./00. [PS4] Bravo Team |PlayStation VR| #
19./12. [PS4] Far Cry 5
20./13. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition