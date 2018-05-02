Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 02. Mai 2018 um 15:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.04. - 29.04.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 23.04.2018 bis 30.04.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

38.752

34.165

4.587

833.403

4.146.058

PS4

35.009

13.447

21.562

793.673

6.686.082

3DS

7.733

7.472

261

214.714

24.037.489

VITA

4.562

2.892

1.670

79.194

5.867.004

XONE

179

116

63

6.169

93.852


Software

01./00. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) - 124.831 / NEU
02./00. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥6.980) - 58.435 / NEU
03./02. [PS4] God of War # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) - 29.517 / 75.608 (-36%)
04./01. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 25.914 / 116.324 (-71%)
05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 18.664 / 2.267.587 (+12%)
06./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 17.950 / 451.439 (+3%)
07./00. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta # (Aqua Plus) {2018.04.26} (¥6.800) - 14.426 / NEU
08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.191 / 1.497.835 (+16%)
09./00. [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.04.26} (¥6.800) - 11.975 / NEU
10./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Kai - The Erebonian Civil War (Nihon Falcom) {2018.04.26} (¥3.980) - 11.345 / NEU
11./06. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 10.482 / 61.984 (-34%)
12./00. [PSV] Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta # (Aqua Plus) {2018.04.26} (¥6.800) - 8.591 / NEU
13./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.850 / 969.276 (+14%)
14./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 7.244 / 1.704.766 (+12%)
15./00. [NSW] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.04.26} (¥6.800) - 6.682 / NEU
16./00. [PS4] Doukoku Soshite… # (El Dia) {2018.04.26} (¥7.800) - 6.357 / NEU
17./03. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980) - 5.680 / 34.309 (-80%)
18./00. [PS4] Bravo Team |PlayStation VR| # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.26} (¥4.900) - 4.980 / NEW
19./12. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 4.430 / 127.388 (-29%)
20./13. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (¥5.400) - 4.316 / 21.432 (-25%)


