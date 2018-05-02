Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Patch #13 zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds...

Patch #13 zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht

Der Patch soll die Performance verbessern ...

XBOX One // Mittwoch, 02. Mai 2018 um 13:03 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Bluehole und Microsoft haben jetzt für die Preview-Version von Playerunknown's Battlegrounds einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 13 und bringt zahlreiche Neuerungen und Verbesserungen mit sich.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

These optimization and performance improvements have been proven to be effective on the PUBG test server, so we’re bringing them over to live servers now.

- The free-fall and parachuting process has been optimized, leading to performance improvements during the initial stages of each game.

- World loading has been optimized. “Play-doh” and interior prop pop-in effects have been improved.

- Movement data for nearby but out-of-sight players is now handled in a more efficient manner, resulting in general performance improvements.

- Similarly, when nearby but out-of-sight players equip or unequip items, this process is handled in a more efficient manner. This helps with performance and crashes throughout the game.

- The inventory has been optimized, improving response time when opening it and solving some crashing issues.

- Uninhabited boats and vehicles were causing some performance issues, and we’ve resolved this issue.

KNOWN ISSUE:

After long play sessions (three or more hours) on the standard Xbox One and the Xbox One S, the game sometimes crashes. This has been a problem for some time, and we hope to solve it soon. In the meantime, there’s a simple workaround you can use. Simply restart the app every couple of hours if you plan on playing a longer play session.

TEST SERVER NEWS:

Soon we’ll announce more details about our plans for additional testing on the Xbox Test Server. Stay tuned!


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 223.077
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 194.900
  • DarkLord87 179.344
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 184
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.655.451
  • Blogeinträge: 65.932
  • Blogbesuche: 35.296.367

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche Möglichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der größten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2018 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+