Patch #13 zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht
Der Patch soll die Performance verbessern ...
XBOX One // Mittwoch, 02. Mai 2018 um 13:03 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Bluehole und Microsoft haben jetzt für die Preview-Version von Playerunknown's Battlegrounds einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 13 und bringt zahlreiche Neuerungen und Verbesserungen mit sich.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
These optimization and performance improvements have been proven to be effective on the PUBG test server, so we’re bringing them over to live servers now.
- The free-fall and parachuting process has been optimized, leading to performance improvements during the initial stages of each game.
- World loading has been optimized. “Play-doh” and interior prop pop-in effects have been improved.
- Movement data for nearby but out-of-sight players is now handled in a more efficient manner, resulting in general performance improvements.
- Similarly, when nearby but out-of-sight players equip or unequip items, this process is handled in a more efficient manner. This helps with performance and crashes throughout the game.
- The inventory has been optimized, improving response time when opening it and solving some crashing issues.
- Uninhabited boats and vehicles were causing some performance issues, and we’ve resolved this issue.
KNOWN ISSUE:
After long play sessions (three or more hours) on the standard Xbox One and the Xbox One S, the game sometimes crashes. This has been a problem for some time, and we hope to solve it soon. In the meantime, there’s a simple workaround you can use. Simply restart the app every couple of hours if you plan on playing a longer play session.
TEST SERVER NEWS:
Soon we’ll announce more details about our plans for additional testing on the Xbox Test Server. Stay tuned!
