Update v1.4.0 zu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Nintendo und Entwicklerstudio Monolith Soft haben jetzt zum zweiten Teil der Xenoblade Chronicles ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.4.0 und ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Issues Fixed
- Fixed an issue causing the rare blade Dagas to disappear if bonded with a driver other than Rex, but engaged with Rex when starting a New Game Plus.
- If Dagas has disappeared, downloading the latest update will cause him to be restored.
- Fixed an issue causing Adenine’s blade quest, “Limits of Awareness” to advance automatically after continuing when the Ver. 1.3.1 update had been applied.
- Fixed an issue that rarely prevented Skip Travel when on the Skip Travel screen
- Fixed an issue causing the Recover Recharge effect from Mythra’s skill, Lightspeed Flurry, not to occur when used as a Special.
Changes and New Features
- Added the sorting categories “Driver,” “Trust,” and “Field Skill” to the Blade List.
- Added the sorting category “Type” to the list of Accessories.
- After having cleared the game’s main story, once a star appears next to your current money in the menu the rare blade, T-elos can be bonded from core crystals at random.
- Numerous traveling bards have been added that will exchange bonus EXP for Poppi’s rare parts when playing New Game Plus.
- Added functionality to receive the first additional rare blade from the Expansion Pass, Poppibuster.
- Poppibuster is a special blade, and the quest rare blade quest “Shiny New Power” must be completed to a certain point before Poppibuster can be engaged.
