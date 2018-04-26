Nintendo Switch: Neue Software Verkaufszahlen
Super Mario Odyssey bei über zehn Millionen
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 26. April 2018 um 09:14 von
Nicht nur zur Hardware gab es neue Details, Nintendo nannte neue Software Verkaufszahlen zu Nintendo Switch Spielen. Unter anderem teilte man mit, dass sich Super Mario Odyssey bis zum 31. März 10,41 Millionen Mal verkaufen konnte.
Super Mario Odyssey: 10,41 Millionen
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 9,22 Millionen
Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 8,48 Millionen
Splatoon 2: 6,02 Millionen
1-2 Switch: 2,29 Millionen
ARMS: 1,85 Millionen
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: 1,31 Millionen
Kirby Star Allies: 1,26 Millionen