PlayStation Plus: Die Inhalte im Mai
Beyond: Two Souls, Rayman Legends und mehr
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 25. April 2018 um 17:42 von
Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat Mai bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Titel werden ab kommenden Dienstag, den 1. Mai, zum Download bereitstehen.
Beyond: Two Souls (PS4)
Rayman Legends (PS4)
Risen 3: Titan Lords (PS3)
Eat Them (PS3)
King Oddball (PS Vita) (Cross Buy with PS3 and PS4)
Furmins (PS Vita)
