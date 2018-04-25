Einloggen

PlayStation Plus: Die Inhalte im Mai...

PlayStation Plus: Die Inhalte im Mai

Beyond: Two Souls, Rayman Legends und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 25. April 2018 um 17:42 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat Mai bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Titel werden ab kommenden Dienstag, den 1. Mai, zum Download bereitstehen.

Beyond: Two Souls (PS4)
Rayman Legends (PS4)
Risen 3: Titan Lords (PS3)
Eat Them (PS3)
King Oddball (PS Vita) (Cross Buy with PS3 and PS4)
Furmins (PS Vita)



