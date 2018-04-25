Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Mittwoch, 25. April 2018

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.04. - 22.04.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 16.04.2018 bis 23.04.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

34.165

36.308

-2.143

794.651

4.107.306

PS4

13.447

10.964

2.483

758.664

6.651.073

3DS

7.472

8.546

-1.074

206.981

24.029.756

VITA

2.892

2.921

-29

74.632

5.862.442

XONE

116

72

44

5.990

93.673


Software

01./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 90.410 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] God of War # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) - 46.091 / NEU
03./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980) - 28.629 / NEU
04./02. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 17.381 / 433.488 (-27%)
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 16.617 / 2.248.923 (-11%)
06./01. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 15.847 / 51.502 (-56%)
07./00. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno # (Kadokawa Games) {2018.04.19} (¥6.980) - 15.044 / NEU
08./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 11.393 / 1.484.644 (-8%)
09./00. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno # (Kadokawa Games) {2018.04.19} (¥6.980) - 8.355 / NEU
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.895 / 961.427 (-1%)
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 6.491 / 1.697.522 (-6%)
12./05. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 6.280 / 122.958 (-57%)
13./07. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (¥5.400) - 5.750 / 17.116 (-49%)
14./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.569 / 1.618.478 (-9%)
15./04. [PS4] Death end re;Quest # (Compile Heart) {2018.04.12} (¥7.200) - 3.348 / 18.651 (-78%)
16./00. [NSW] Portal Knights (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.19} (¥3.300) - 3.226 / NEU
17./00. [NSW] Neo Atlas 1469 # (Artdink) {2018.04.19} (¥5.980) - 3.176 / NEU
18./16. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 3.103 / 2.006.158 (-15%)
19./15. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 2.896 / 41.872 (-22%)
20./14. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokemon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) - 2.817 / 71.209 (-27%)