Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.04. - 22.04.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 16.04.2018 bis 23.04.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
34.165
|
36.308
|
-2.143
|
794.651
|
4.107.306
|
PS4
|
13.447
|
10.964
|
2.483
|
758.664
|
6.651.073
|
3DS
|
7.472
|
8.546
|
-1.074
|
206.981
|
24.029.756
|
VITA
|
2.892
|
2.921
|
-29
|
74.632
|
5.862.442
|
XONE
|
116
|
72
|
44
|
5.990
|
93.673
Software
01./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
02./00. [PS4] God of War #
03./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
04./02. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./01. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold
07./00. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno #
08./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./00. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno #
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
12./05. [PS4] Far Cry 5
13./07. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
14./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
15./04. [PS4] Death end re;Quest #
16./00. [NSW] Portal Knights
17./00. [NSW] Neo Atlas 1469 #
18./16. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
19./15. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
20./14. [3DS] Detective Pikachu