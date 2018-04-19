Einloggen

Ni no Kuni II: Erster Patch veröffentlicht...

Ni no Kuni II: Erster Patch veröffentlicht

Stabilität, Verbesserungen und Fixes

Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 19. April 2018 um 12:04 von miperco

Knapp vier Wochen nach dem Launch von Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, haben Level-5 und Bandai Namco nun auch den ersten Patch für das PlayStation 4 und PC Rollenspiel veröffentlicht. Unter anderem werden einige Bugs behoben, die Stabilität wurde verbessert und es gibt einige weitere Änderungen.

PS4 & PC improvements:

. Improved the game stability
. Added a shortcut for “SAVE” in the main menu
. Added specie icon on the message that appear before the battle with tainted monsters
. Added region names on the map menu when zoomed out
. Made “Lock/Unlock settings” for users to lock/unlock the equipment when changing them at the main menu
. Changed the color of skirmish flag effect when the battle is cleared
. Changed the timing of the pose during the victory screen when the battle is finished
. Added help comment for citizen rank up and save
. Fixed the bug during the side quest 051 “Trainee Priestess Speio” where quest will not proceed even when the magic “Rejuvenate” is learned
. Fixed the bug caused by the order of the actions during Chapter 6, the Factory floors.
. Fixed other minor bugs

PC-specific improvements:

. Improved camera movements when a PC mouse is used
. Fixed the screen blackout when [CapsLock] key and [Q] key is pressed at the same time during the full screen mode
. Fixed the drop of framerate when 2 monitor screens are used


