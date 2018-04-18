Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 18. April 2018 um 15:19 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.04. - 15.04.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 09.04.2018 bis 16.04.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
36.308
|
40.016
|
-3.708
|
760.486
|
4.073.141
|
PS4
|
10.964
|
14.500
|
-3.536
|
745.217
|
6.637.626
|
3DS
|
8.546
|
9.422
|
-876
|
199.509
|
24.022.284
|
VITA
|
2.921
|
2.929
|
-8
|
71.740
|
5.859.550
|
XONE
|
72
|
119
|
-47
|
5.874
|
93.557
Software
01./00. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold
02./01. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./00. [PS4] Death end re;Quest #
05./02. [PS4] Far Cry 5
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./00. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
08./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./07. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
10./05. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X #
11./08. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom #
12./00. [PS4] Steins;Gate 0
13./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
14./09. [3DS] Detective Pikachu
15./19. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
16./11. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
17./10. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X #
18./18. [PS4] Like the North Star #
19./13. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
20./15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 #