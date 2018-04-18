Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 18. April 2018 um 15:19 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.04. - 15.04.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 09.04.2018 bis 16.04.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

36.308

40.016

-3.708

760.486

4.073.141

PS4

10.964

14.500

-3.536

745.217

6.637.626

3DS

8.546

9.422

-876

199.509

24.022.284

VITA

2.921

2.929

-8

71.740

5.859.550

XONE

72

119

-47

5.874

93.557


Software

01./00. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 35.655 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 23.695 / 416.108 (-33%)
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 18.729 / 2.232.305 (-14%)
04./00. [PS4] Death end re;Quest # (Compile Heart) {2018.04.12} (¥7.200) - 15.303 / NEU
05./02. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 14.472 / 116.678 (-46%)
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.415 / 1.473.250 (-10%)
07./00. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (¥5.400) - 11.366 / NEU
08./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.990 / 954.532 (-18%)
09./07. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 6.924 / 1.691.031 (-16%)
10./05. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.03.29} (¥8.600) - 5.182 / 105.504 (-53%)
11./08. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom # (Level 5) {2018.03.23} (¥8.000) - 4.184 / 87.251 (-49%)
12./00. [PS4] Steins;Gate 0 (5pb.) {2015.12.10} (¥7.800) - 4.087 / 60.990
13./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.931 / 1.614.909 (-22%)
14./09. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokemon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) - 3.837 / 68.392 (-45%)
15./19. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 3.700 / 38.976 (+3%)
16./11. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 3.640 / 2.003.054 (-30%)
17./10. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.03.29} (¥7.600) - 3.340 / 63.946 (-49%)
18./18. [PS4] Like the North Star # (Sega) {2018.03.08} (¥8.390) - 3.074 / 163.636 (-18%)
19./13. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.22} (¥6.800) - 3.070 / 40.408 (-36%)
20./15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 2.822 / 52.102 (-39%)


