Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 11. April 2018 um 15:13 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.04. - 08.04.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 02.04.2018 bis 09.04.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
40.016
|
44.033
|
-4.017
|
724.178
|
4.036.833
|
PS4
|
14.500
|
25.325
|
-10.825
|
734.253
|
6.626.662
|
3DS
|
9.422
|
10.209
|
-787
|
190.963
|
24.013.738
|
VITA
|
2.929
|
3.992
|
-1.063
|
68.819
|
5.856.629
|
XONE
|
119
|
153
|
-34
|
5.802
|
93.485
Software
01./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
02./02. [PS4] Far Cry 5
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./01. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X #
06./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
07./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
08./07. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom #
09./08. [3DS] Detective Pikachu
10./03. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X #
11./10. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
12./16. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
13./14. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
14./12. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 #
15./15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 #
16./06. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain #
17./20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
18./17. [PS4] Like the North Star #
19./18. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
20./19. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch