Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 11. April 2018 um 15:13 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.04. - 08.04.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 02.04.2018 bis 09.04.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

40.016

44.033

-4.017

724.178

4.036.833

PS4

14.500

25.325

-10.825

734.253

6.626.662

3DS

9.422

10.209

-787

190.963

24.013.738

VITA

2.929

3.992

-1.063

68.819

5.856.629

XONE

119

153

-34

5.802

93.485


Software

01./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 35.319 / 392.413 (-30%)
02./02. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 26.732 / 102.206 (-65%)
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 21.890 / 2.213.576 (-15%)
04./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.849 / 1.460.835 (-4%)
05./01. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.03.29} (¥8.600) - 11.063 / 100.322 (-88%)
06./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 8.551 / 947.541 (-9%)
07./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 8.211 / 1.684.107 (-3%)
08./07. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom # (Level 5) {2018.03.23} (¥8.000) - 8.202 / 83.067 (-56%)
09./08. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokemon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) - 6.959 / 64.556 (-55%)
10./03. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.03.29} (¥7.600) - 6.564 / 60.606 (-88%)
11./10. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 5.189 / 1.999.415 (-48%)
12./16. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 5.062 / 1.610.978 (-16%)
13./14. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.22} (¥6.800) - 4.789 / 37.338 (-37%)
14./12. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 # (Sega) {2018.03.21} (¥7.990) - 4.749 / 76.778 (-48%)
15./15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 4.630 / 49.279 (-37%)
16./06. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain # (Sega) {2018.03.29} (¥5.990) - 3.951 / 27.005 (-83%)
17./20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 3.795 / 427.721 (-5%)
18./17. [PS4] Like the North Star # (Sega) {2018.03.08} (¥8.390) - 3.757 / 160.562 (-18%)
19./18. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 3.596 / 35.276 (-19%)
20./19. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 3.531 / 141.100 (-11%)


