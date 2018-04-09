Update 1.17 zu Gran Turismo Sport veröffentlicht
Entdecke den Audi E-TRON Vision Gran Turismo/Audi Vision Gran Turismo ...
Playstation 4 // Montag, 09. April 2018
Sony und Entwicklerstudio Polyphony Digital haben zu Gran Turismo Sport ein neues Update veröffentlicht, welches ab sofort verfügbar ist. Neben kleinere Fehlerbehebungen und Verbesserungen in der Spielstabilität bringt das Update zwei neue Automobile, die im Event-Rahmen im Audi Driving Experience Center offiziell vorgestellt wurden.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
1. Cars: The following 2 cars have been added:
- Audi E-TRON Vision Gran Turismo (Gr. X)
- Audi Vision Gran Turismo (Gr. 1)
2. Steering Controller:
- Corrected an issue where the force feedback maximum torque resets to default when exiting the game mode being played, after having changed the force feedback and center sensitivity from the driving options.
3. Transmission Mode Background Music Setting:
- Corrected an issue where the menu background music (BGM) would not be played when the BGM Playlist was set to Transmission Mode in the Sound Volume of Options. (Race BGM will not be played in Transmission Mode)
Other minor corrections and stability improvements have been made.
