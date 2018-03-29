Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.03. - 01.04.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 26.03.2018 bis 02.04.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
44.033
|
-
|
N/A
|
684.162
|
3.996.817
|
PS4
|
25.325
|
-
|
N/A
|
719.753
|
6.612.162
|
3DS
|
10.209
|
-
|
N/A
|
181.541
|
24.004.316
|
VITA
|
3.992
|
-
|
N/A
|
65.890
|
5.853.700
|
XONE
|
153
|
-
|
N/A
|
5.683
|
93.366
Software
01./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X #
02./00. [PS4] Far Cry 5 #
03./00. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X #
04./01. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./00. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain #
07./03. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom #
08./04. [3DS] Detective Pikachu
09./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10./08. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./02. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 #
13./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
14./06. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
15./12. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 #
16./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
17./13. [PS4] Like the North Star #
18./17. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
19./24. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
20./19. [NSW] 1-2-Switch