Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 04. April 2018 um 15:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.03. - 01.04.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 26.03.2018 bis 02.04.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

44.033

-

N/A

684.162

3.996.817

PS4

25.325

-

N/A

719.753

6.612.162

3DS

10.209

-

N/A

181.541

24.004.316

VITA

3.992

-

N/A

65.890

5.853.700

XONE

153

-

N/A

5.683

93.366


Software

01./00. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.03.29} (¥8.600) - 89.259 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Far Cry 5 # (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 75.474 / NEU
03./00. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.03.29} (¥7.600) - 54.042 / NEU
04./01. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 50.437 / 357.093 (-40%)
05./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 25.639 / 2.191.686 (-12%)
06./00. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain # (Sega) {2018.03.29} (¥5.990) - 23.054 / NEU
07./03. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom # (Level 5) {2018.03.23} (¥8.000) - 18.851 / 74.865 (-66%)
08./04. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokemon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) - 15.584 / 57.597 (-63%)
09./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 14.486 / 1.446.986 (-16%)
10./08. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 10.011 / 1.994.226 (-25%)
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 9.373 / 938.990 (-16%)
12./02. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 # (Sega) {2018.03.21} (¥7.990) - 9.108 / 72.029 (-86%)
13./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 8.442 / 1.675.896 (-11%)
14./06. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.22} (¥6.800) - 7.642 / 32.549 (-69%)
15./12. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 7.362 / 44.649 (-16%)
16./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 5.999 / 1.605.916 (-14%)
17./13. [PS4] Like the North Star # (Sega) {2018.03.08} (¥8.390) - 4.604 / 156.805 (-47%)
18./17. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 4.441 / 31.680 (-12%)
19./24. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 3.981 / 137.570
20./19. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 3.979 / 423.926 (-5%)


