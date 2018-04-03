Gameplay zu Dark Souls Remastered
Und Änderungen im Überblick
Consoles // Dienstag, 03. April 2018 um 17:11 von
Dark Souls Remastered wird am 25. Mai für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC erscheinen. Heute haben zahlreiche Seiten erste Previews zur überarbeiteten Fassung des Titels von From Software veröffentlicht. Neben zahlreichen Gameplay Videos, die ihr euch unten ansehen könnt, gibt es auch eine vollständige Liste der Änderungen.
Graphics
Dark Souls Remastered will have a 4K resolution with a compatible TV / monitor at 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PC. It will display upscaled 4K resolution on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One, while the PC version will be native 4K.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.
On the Switch, it will have a 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second when docked to TV, and 720p resolution at 30fps when in handheld mode.
Online Multiplayer
The maximum number of players online has increased from 4 to 6.
The Dried Finger item will be needed to play with 6 players.
The Dried Finger has been moved from the Painted World of Ariamis level to the Undead Burg merchant to be obtainable earlier in the game. The Dried Finger location in the Painted World has been replaced with a Twin Humanities item.
Password Matchmaking is now available, similar to Dark Souls 3. When a player is summoned in Password Matchmaking the player level will be synced.
It’s now easier for friends to be matched with each other. When the guest player’s character level and weapon is higher than that of the host player, the level will be adjusted accordingly.
Healing items will not be available during PvP with the exception of Estus Flasks. To prevent long and drawn out battles, the number of Estus Flasks is halved for phantoms.
When a player defeats an invading phantom, their Estus Flask is restored.
Players can turn on / off global matchmaking.
Players can now prevent matched Red Phantoms from seeing their “White Sign Soapstone” sign.
layers can no longer summon ally phantoms consecutively when in combat with enemy phantoms.
In online play, players who are outside of the host’s parameter range will not be matched with each other (the players can still be matched via Password Matching).
Arena
Three-versus-three and six-player deathmatch have been added.
Arena battles can also use Password Matching.
Respawn points will be random.
Miscellaneous
Players can select the number of usable items, such as consumable souls or covenant items, to use instead of one at a time as in the original game.
The number of languages has been increased to the number found in Dark Souls 3.
A Bonfire has been added next to Vamos the Blacksmith.
Covenants can be switched at Bonfires.
Button configuration is available.
Items will not automatically be registered into an item slot when picked up.
When the up or down directional pad button is held down, the first item equipped will be selected.
The online network has been changed from P2P to dedicated servers.
