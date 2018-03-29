Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Donnerstag, 29. März 2018 um 20:58 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.03. - 25.03.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 19.03.2018 bis 26.03.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
50.412
|
54.342
|
-3.930
|
640.129
|
3.952.784
|
PS4
|
23.856
|
22.627
|
1.229
|
694.428
|
6.586.837
|
3DS
|
11.203
|
9.148
|
2.055
|
171.332
|
23.994.107
|
VITA
|
3.627
|
3.644
|
-17
|
61.898
|
5.849.708
|
XONE
|
182
|
154
|
28
|
5.530
|
93.213
Software
01./01. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
02./00. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 #
03./00. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom #
04./00. [3DS] Detective Pikachu
05./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./00. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./06. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
09./00. [NSW] PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage!
10./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
12./03. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 #
13./05. [PS4] Like the North Star #
14./04. [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 #
15./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
16./00. [PSV] Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi - Aratanaru Deai #
17./14. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
18./08. [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 #
19./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
20./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered