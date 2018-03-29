Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Donnerstag, 29. März 2018 um 20:58 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.03. - 25.03.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 19.03.2018 bis 26.03.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

50.412

54.342

-3.930

640.129

3.952.784

PS4

23.856

22.627

1.229

694.428

6.586.837

3DS

11.203

9.148

2.055

171.332

23.994.107

VITA

3.627

3.644

-17

61.898

5.849.708

XONE

182

154

28

5.530

93.213


Software

01./01. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 84.625 / 306.656 (-62%)
02./00. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 # (Sega) {2018.03.21} (¥7.990) - 62.921 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom # (Level 5) {2018.03.23} (¥8.000) - 56.014 / NEU
04./00. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokemon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) - 42.013 / NEU
05./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 29.089 / 2.166.047 (-5%)
06./00. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.22} (¥6.800) - 24.908 / NEU
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 17.288 / 1.432.500 (+12%)
08./06. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 13.329 / 1.984.215 (-20%)
09./00. [NSW] PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage! (Takara Tomy) {2018.03.22} (¥5.980) - 12.426 / NEU
10./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.116 / 929.617 (+7%)
11./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 9.523 / 1.667.454 (+5%)
12./03. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 8.807 / 37.288 (-69%)
13./05. [PS4] Like the North Star # (Sega) {2018.03.08} (¥8.390) - 8.638 / 152.201 (-58%)
14./04. [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 7.253 / 30.194 (-68%)
15./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 7.001 / 1.599.916 (-9%)
16./00. [PSV] Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi - Aratanaru Deai # (Idea Factory) {2018.03.22} (¥6.300) - 6.749 / NEU
17./14. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 5.028 / 27.239 (-16%)
18./08. [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥6.800) - 5.016 / 20.277 (-67%)
19./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.202 / 419.947
20./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered (Ubisoft) {2018.03.22} (¥3.980) - 3.800 / NEU


