Launch-Trailer zu WipEout Omega Collection...

Launch-Trailer zu WipEout Omega Collection VR veröffentlicht

Das Playstation VR-Update wird heute offiziell erscheinen ...

Playstation 4 // Mittwoch, 28. März 2018 um 11:03 von needcoffee

Wie Sony soeben im Playstation EU Blog offiziell bekannt gibt, wird heute offiziell das Playstation VR-Update für das PS4-exklusive Game WipEout Omega Collection erscheinen.

Dabei ist jeder Spiel-Modi vollständig in VR spielbar. Zudem umfasst der Patch drei neue Fahrzeuge sowie ein neuer Remix-Soundtrack von Vieille Griffe.


