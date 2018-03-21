Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. März 2018 um 14:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12.03. - 18.03.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 12.03.2018 bis 18.03.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

54.342

45.084

9.258

589.717

3.902.372

PS4

22.627

28.363

-5.736

670.572

6.562.981

3DS

9.148

10.248

-1.100

160.129

23.982.904

VITA

3.644

5.476

-1.832

58.271

5.846.081

XONE

154

182

-28

5.348

93.031


Software

01./00. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 222.031 / NEU
02./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 30.471 / 2.136.957 (+37%)
03./00. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 28.480 / NEU
04./00. [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 22.941 / NEU
05./01. [PS4] Like the North Star # (Sega) {2018.03.08} (¥8.390) - 20.448 / 143.563 (-83%)
06./02. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 16.614 / 1.970.886 (-35%)
07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 15.408 / 1.415.211 (-11%)
08./00. [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥6.800) - 15.261 / NEU
09./05. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 10.434 / 918.501 (-10%)
10./06. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 9.076 / 1.657.931 (-18%)
11./00. [PS4] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 8.459 / NEU
12./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 7.708 / 1.592.916 (-11%)
13./00. [PS4] Devil May Cry HD Collection # (Capcom) {2018.03.15} (¥3.990) - 6.280 / NEU
14./09. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 5.978 / 22.211 (-27%)
15./00. [3DS] Future Card Buddy Fight: Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body! (FuRyu) {2018.03.15} (¥5.980) - 5.362 / NEU
16./00. [PS4] Gal Gun 2 # (Inti Creates) {2018.03.15} (¥6.980) - 3.892 / NEU
17./00. [PSV] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥6.800) - 3.837 / NEU
18./00. [NSW] Winning Post 8 2018 (Koei Tecmo) {2018.03.15} (¥7.800) - 3.745 / NEU
19./12. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (¥5.980) - 3.728 / 167.333 (-29%)
20./00. [PS4] The Silver Case # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2018.03.15} (¥6.980) - 3.550 / NEU


