Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Mittwoch, 21. März 2018
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12.03. - 18.03.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 12.03.2018 bis 18.03.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
54.342
|
45.084
|
9.258
|
589.717
|
3.902.372
|
PS4
|
22.627
|
28.363
|
-5.736
|
670.572
|
6.562.981
|
3DS
|
9.148
|
10.248
|
-1.100
|
160.129
|
23.982.904
|
VITA
|
3.644
|
5.476
|
-1.832
|
58.271
|
5.846.081
|
XONE
|
154
|
182
|
-28
|
5.348
|
93.031
Software
01./00. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
02./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./00. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 #
04./00. [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 #
05./01. [PS4] Like the North Star #
06./02. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./00. [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 #
09./05. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
10./06. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
11./00. [PS4] Winning Post 8 2018
12./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
13./00. [PS4] Devil May Cry HD Collection
14./09. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
15./00. [3DS] Future Card Buddy Fight: Tanjou! Oretachi no Saikyou Body!
16./00. [PS4] Gal Gun 2 #
17./00. [PSV] Winning Post 8 2018
18./00. [NSW] Winning Post 8 2018
19./12. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
20./00. [PS4] The Silver Case #