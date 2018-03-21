Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Patch 11 für Xbox One veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Fehlerbehebungen
XBOX One // Mittwoch, 21. März 2018 um 12:10 von
Bluehole und Microsoft haben bereits den elften Patch für die Xbox One Version von Playerunknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht. Damit werden zahlreiche Fehler behoben, die nun nicht mehr auftreten sollten. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Performance / Optimization / Stability
Implemented texture changes to improve graphical performance
Optimized vehicle profiles to improve framerate
Additional fixes to reduce crashes
UI/UX (Inventory)
The layout of the inventory has been improved, adding focal points to identify selected areas, a clearer button guide and tooltips
Improved selection of weapon slots and attachments - players can change the focus and selection by using the D-Pad
Quick scrolling has been added by using LT/RT buttons
Gameplay
A counter has been added to show the number of players remaining on the airplane
Cosmetic Items
Reminder to the community that the Varsity Jacket (also known as the PUBG5 jacket) announced last week will be rewarded to players after March 22nd 12:01AM. Look for it in your in-game inventory from March 22nd, inside the customization tab of the menu.
Bug Fixes
Fixed issue that caused players to hear footsteps when no other players were in the vicinity
Fixed an issue that prevented the blue zone from being displayed correctly
Implemented texture changes to improve graphical performance
Optimized vehicle profiles to improve framerate
Additional fixes to reduce crashes
UI/UX (Inventory)
The layout of the inventory has been improved, adding focal points to identify selected areas, a clearer button guide and tooltips
Improved selection of weapon slots and attachments - players can change the focus and selection by using the D-Pad
Quick scrolling has been added by using LT/RT buttons
Gameplay
A counter has been added to show the number of players remaining on the airplane
Cosmetic Items
Reminder to the community that the Varsity Jacket (also known as the PUBG5 jacket) announced last week will be rewarded to players after March 22nd 12:01AM. Look for it in your in-game inventory from March 22nd, inside the customization tab of the menu.
Bug Fixes
Fixed issue that caused players to hear footsteps when no other players were in the vicinity
Fixed an issue that prevented the blue zone from being displayed correctly