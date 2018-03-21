Star Wars Battlefront II - Update 2.0 veröffentlicht
Mit dem neuen Fortschrittssystem
Mittwoch, 21. März 2018
Vergangene Wochen kündigten DICE und Electronic Arts das überarbeitete Fortschrittssystem für Star Wars Battlefront II an. Dieses Update mit der Nummer 2.0 wurde heute veröffentlicht. Zudem werden alle bislang veröffentlichten Helden/Feinde und Schiffe für alle Spieler zugänglich gemacht.
Bespin kehrt als Map für einige Modi zurück. Die weiteren Änderungen mit Update 2.0 seht ihr hier.
Heroes and Villains Balancing:
Iden Versio
Iden was in need of a power increase so we decided to focus a lot on her for this Update while we watch the results of the previous Update’s impact on other Heroes.
GENERAL
Increased Base health from 550 to 650
Fixed an issue where the Secondary Fire module didn't appear on Iden's TL-50
DROID SHIELD
We made a small improvement to the Droid Shield as we felt it's wasn’t active long enough. This tweak should make it very viable.
Increased active time from 10 to 12 seconds
PULSE CANNON
Iden’s Pulse Cannon has been slightly re-worked for this Update. We improved it a bit for now but we would like to re-work this ability further in the future. It now fires faster so to compensate we reduced its base damage. The zoomed-in, long range damage should feel rewarding and we wanted to push the weapon’s use in that direction. As a result we’ve reduced the explosive damage but increased the weapon’s accuracy to make it more of a skill weapon. Additionally, we’ve gone back to an earlier design idea where we wanted Iden to more freely swap between the TL-50 and the Pulse Cannon – this will make Iden feel a bit more versatile.
Reduced the recharge time from 5 to 1 second
Added a zoomed-in damage increase multiplier of 80% (the explosive damage is not multiplied by this change)
Decreased the time to full power from 1.25 to 0.6 seconds
Decreased the non-zoom dispersion from 2 to 0.2 degrees (zoom dispersion is 0)
Reduced the recoil of the weapon
Reduced the start damage from 100 to 40
Reduced the end damage from 150 to 100
Reduced the start damage distance from 125 to 30 meters
Reduced the end damage distance from 150 to 50 meters
Reduced the explosive damage from 80 to 20
HOT SWAP – Star Card
This Star card has been changed to give health to Iden when her DROID STUN hits enemies, and even more when it hits Heroes. With the Pulse Cannon rework, the old version became obsolete. We know that players want more Hero Star Cards that regain health and we will investigate adding more, but this felt like it was a good fit for Iden's Droid. We'll monitor the balance of this Star Card until the next Update.
Boba Fett
JETPACK
We've heard the comparison to an F-15 and also heard that the maneuverability of Boba Fett’s jetpack is very well liked. With this tweak the speed is slightly reduced, but he should still feel fast and powerful when played.
Reduced the forward thrust speed of Boba's Jetpack slightly
HEALTH
While reducing Boba Fett's jetpack forward speed, we also wanted to revisit his health as it's the lowest currently and doesn't feel correct for a hero – even a flying one.
Increased Base Health from 500 to 550
Leia Organa
Leia’s hair has been updated to match her outfit
We're happy with Leia's current gameplay but will look at her SQUAD SHIELD for Heroes vs. Villains in the future. She is a very approachable character for new players. That said we'd like to push her more into a control-the-battle style of gameplay. We decided to bump up her health regeneration to keep her base health on the same level as other blaster-wielding Heroes as well as give her more of a chance to keep in the fight.
Increased maximum health regeneration for Leia from 150 to 200
Decreased health regeneration delay from 5 to 4.5 seconds
Han Solo
Han is hard to master and him having at low health without much defensive abilities made him quite vulnerable.
Increased base health from 600 to 650
Fixed an issue where Han Solo's DETONITE CHARGE didn't explode mid-air
Darth Vader
Fixed an issue where Darth Vader's PUNISHING GRIP Star Card wasn't correctly applied.
Fixed an issue where Darth Vader's SABER THROW ability could go through a wall on Takodana
Emperor Palpatine
Fixed an issue where Palpatine’s LIGHTNING ABSORBTION Star Card didn't grant the correct amount of health after being used
Chewbacca
STUN GRENADES can no longer be activated while other abilities are activating
Rey
While using INSIGHT, a circle shouldn't appear under Rey for other players when activated
Yoda
The area of effect should now display properly when the UNLEASH ability is triggered
Fixed an issue where Yoda didn't break out of immobilizing abilities when using PRESENCE
Finn
Fixed an issue where the UI marker for Finn's DEADEYE ability would persist after the ability had ended
Fixed an issue where weathering effects weren't working on Finn
Lando Calrissian
Fixed an issue where players were unable to spawn as Lando Calrissian if Han Solo was being played
Classes, Special Units, & Vehicles:
Assault
Fixed an issue where weapon cooling was not working correctly for weapon mods
Officer
GENERAL
Fixed an issue where Increased Cooling provided higher cooling reduction than intended
Tweaked description of Homing Shot to clarify that it can fire multiple rockets, rather than just one
Fixed an issue where weapon cooling was not working correctly for weapon mods
Default Pistol
Reduced end damage from 20 to 17
SE-44C
Reduced amount of shots that can be fired before overheating from 25 to 17
Reduced how many shots can be fired before overheating when Increased Cooling mod is equipped from 49 to 25
Reduced end damage distance from 40 to 30 meters
OFFICER’S PRESENCE
Flattened the points given to an Officer with OFFICER’S PRESENCE, regardless if the aura affects 1 or 19 allies.
Point payoff with OFFICER’S PRESENCE was stacking, meaning an Officer standing in a choke point can farm thousands of Battlepoints without effort. To fix this, we've removed this stacking rule.
TURRET
The Turret now spots enemies when it acquires them and primes to fire. The spotted enemy is only visible to the officer who owns the turret.
Specialist
THERMAL BINOCULARS
Enabled spotting logic, IMPROVED THERMAL BINOCULARS increase the time an enemy is spotted
Added 25 point scoring event per enemy spotted
GENERAL
Fixed an issue where weapon cooling was not working correctly for weapon mods
Heavy
Fixed an issue where it was possible to use the SENTRY ability in first person
Fixed an issue where the sound could get stuck on the SENTRY ability
Fixed an issue where weapon cooling was not working correctly for weapon mods
Aerials
Fixed an issue where the IMPROVED ROCKET LAUNCHER Star Card didn't reduce recharge as intended
Fixed an animation issue that caused Aerials to incorrectly roll when dashing
We've updated the description of each of the Aerial units to more clearly differentiate them from each other. Jump Trooper --> Imperial Jump Trooper & First Order Jump Trooper. Rocket Jumper --> Rebel Rocket Jumper & Resistance Rocket Jumper
Enforcers
Fixed an issue where the Death Trooper wouldn't see a white outline on enemies that have been affected by their SONIC IMPLODER’s blinding effect
Fixed issue where the explosion radius of the SONIC IMPLODER wasn't improved by the EXPLOSIVE EXPERT Star Card
AT-ST
Fixed an issue where the AT-ST’s GRENADE LAUNCHER would fail to trigger after having been activated
Game Mode Changes:
Galactic Assault
Takodana
Re-worked the defender spawns in Phase 2, moving them closer to the objectives
The price of the AT-ST on Takodana has been increased from 1500 to 2500
Kashyyyk
Re-worked the defender spawns in Phase 3, moving them closer to the objectives
The LAAT respawn time has been increased to 30 seconds
Fixed an issue where the MTT health would not display correctly and it would sometimes enter an incorrect state
Deathstar II
Made Phases 2 and 3 easier to defend and Phase 1 slightly easier for the attackers by adjusting spawn positions
Tatooine
Phase 2 spawns for defenders have been adjusted for positioning and spread in an effort to increase safety directly after you've spawned
Attacker spawns in Phase 2 have been moved closer to the objectives to make it easier to attack
Defender spawns in Phase 3 have been moved closer to the objective to make it easier to defend
Introduced various visual quality improvements such as: reduced LOD pop-in, sharper textures, improved lighting and materials, minor destructible content, and additional environmental detailing
Adjusted frequency with which the alternative light settings appear
Kamino
Increased price of LAAT on from 400 to 1000
LAAT respawn has been increased by 30 seconds
Jakku
Fixed an issue where players spawning into the AT-ST were occasionally spawned out of bounds
Endor
Updated and re-introduced the daylight setting
Adjusted frequency with which the alternative light settings appear
Blast
Improved spawn zones for Blast on Starkiller Base
Starfighter Assault
Starfighter splash damage against troopers reduced by 50% to prevent excessive targeting of troopers.
Fixed an issue where the MVP screen would continuously shake
Jetpack Cargo
Various improvements to UI clarity, issues for players joining mid-round, and respawn issues with the cargo
Arcade
Fixed an issue where AI could sometimes become static and not recognize the player
Fixed an issue where Milestones in the end-of-round were missing after completing a Mission
Fixed an issue where the battle settings were overlapping with the loading screen in Arcade
Solved an issue where Captain Phasma’s visual environment was applied to both players when playing splitscreen
Fixed an issue where it was possible to avoid the AI on Death Star II
Misc. fixes to areas where Boba Fett was able to fly out of reach of the AI
Fixed an issue where the AI would clip into a building on Tatooine
Fixed an issue where lighting would break on the guest screen when playing Duel on Crait
Fixed an issue where tickets were incorrectly counted if players fell off the map when playing Versus on Kashyyyk
General Improvements and Bugfixes:
Fixed a few areas where the player could get stuck when playing in parts of Mos Eisley
Improved terrain collision on Mos Eisley, to prevent issues with the camera shaking when not intended
Fixed a few areas where the player could get stuck in the interior of the Hoth base
Improved collision for structures on Starkiller Base
Improved collision on Kamino to prevent players from reaching unintended areas
Improved collision for the cave entrance on Crait
Fixed a few areas where the player could get stuck when playing on Naboo
Fixed a few areas where the player could get stuck when playing on Endor
Improved collision on Yavin structures and trees, to prevent the player from getting stuck
Fixed a few areas where the player could get stuck when playing on Kashyyyk
Fixed an issue where it was possible for a user to equip Star Cards on a locked slot
Fixed an issue where the Star Cards were displayed with low opacity after spawning
Fixed an issue where the user was prevented from joining a group and a server if already in a different group on a different server
Fixed a front end issue where the yellow "new" marker was incorrectly displayed
Fixed an issue where the milestone "Heights of Greatness" didn't track properly
Fixed an issue where the "Double Your Efforts" challenge was incorrectly translated
Solved a lighting issue that caused black rocks on Endor
Solved an issue where the UI elements could start flickering if the player resized the game window
Fixed an issue where the Aerial units weren't properly translated
Misc bugfixes and improved animations for living world creatures on Endor
Fixed an issue where Heroes were able to enter vehicles after a trooper had exited
Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck in an unresponsive state if the user performed sign-out and sign-in actions repeatedly
Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally freeze when navigating to the Collection tab in the front end
Fixed an issue where loading screens unintentionally caused a high load on some graphics cards
Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes lose their loadout when continuing a mission in the Campaign
Resolved various crash issues
Added Ansel support for Nvidia graphics cards in Arcade
Added pre-compilation of shaders on DX12 to reduce stutter during gameplay. This can be seen in the loading screens when this process takes place.
