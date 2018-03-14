Dragon Ball FighterZ: Neues Update für Freitag angekündigt
Offline Lobby, Z-Unions und mehr
Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. März 2018 um 17:23 von
Bandai Namco und Arc System Works haben heute ein neues Update zu Dragon Ball FighterZ enthüllt, das am Freitag erscheinen wird. Balance Änderungen, neue Features und weitere Inhalte werden damit einhergehen. Mit Z-Union könnt ihr euch einer Art Fanclub eures Lieblingskämpfers anschließen. Mit der Zeit bekommt ihr dafür Belohnungen, die nach und nach besser und seltener werden.
Zudem wird es dann auch Offline Lobbies geben. Die Patch Notes zum Update seht ihr hier.
Modes
Replay Channel: To enable implementation of the below gameplay adjustments (see “Gameplay” section), recorded data from Replay Channel will be erased.
World Match: Changed rematch system to 3 matches in both Ranked and Casual World Match.
Ring Match: Improved match-making and server stability.
Gameplay
SSGSS Goku: Fixed a bug that makes “x10 Kaioken Kamehameha” combo continue even if the opponent gets away from the attacks.
Captain Ginyu: Fixed a bug that makes Ginyu Force members collide with the opponent character and sometimes interrupts the latter’s attacks.
Nappa: Fixed a bug that makes Saibamen collide with the opponent character and sometimes interrupts the latter’s attacks.
All Characters: Fixed a bug that makes characters float in the air if Dragon Rush Clash happens when landing from mid-air back step.
All Characters: Fixed a bug that makes main characters say the wrong name when calling a Z-Change or Z-Assist.
All Characters: Fixed a bug that alters the hit box of Z-Assist characters under certain circumstances
Hit / SSGSS Goku / SSGSS Vegeta: Fixed a bug that triggers Z-Change voice over dialogues instead of Z-Assist ones.
New Features
Z-Union: Added Z-Union feature that enables players to join “Unions” (fan clubs) of their favorite character and get special rewards. And the longer you stay in a Union, the better the rewards become.
Game Lobby: Added the possibility to leave the Lobby by using the stairs at the entrance.
Offline Lobby: Added option to enter the Offline Lobby from title screen.
