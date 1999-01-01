Einloggen

Monster Hunter: World - Das erste groÃŸe Update...

Monster Hunter: World - Das erste groÃŸe Update erscheint am 22. MÃ¤rz

Neues Monster und vieles mehr

Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 16:50 von miperco

Capcom hat heute weitere Details zum Deviljho-Update bekannt gegeben. Das erste groÃŸe Update zu Monster Hunter: World wird am 22. MÃ¤rz, also nÃ¤chsten Donnerstag erscheinen. Damit kommt unter anderem das titelgebende Monster hinzu. Wer es besiegt, wird mit zwei neuen RÃ¼stungs-Sets belohnt, sowie eine neue Waffe fÃ¼r jeden Typ.

Das erste Season Event wird mit dem Spring Blossom Fest am 6. April - 20. April stattfinden. Weitere Ã„nderungen wird es in form eines Balance Patch geben. Die VerÃ¤nderungen seht ihr hier.

Great Sword: increased the damage for Charged Slash abilities.
Long Sword: improvements to Foresight Slash input timing and hitbox detection.
Sword & Shield: Roundslash damage increased and improved slinger usability
Dual Blades: adjustments to help maintain Demon Gauge active
Hammer: adjusted the stun values on charged attacks
Hunting Horn: general attack power increase
Lance: Counter-thrust adjustment to increase ease of use
Gunlance: Reduced sharpness loss for shelling, and made some attack power increases
Switch Axe: Zero Sum Discharge adjustments to increase ease of use
Charge Blade: balance adjustments to Impact Phial and Power Element Phial
Insect Glaive: improvements to extract attack power increase and extract effect length
Bow: fixed various bugs
Light Bowgun: no adjustments were made
Heavy Bowgun: no adjustments were made

CAN EDIT:

Hunter gender;
Hunter physical appearance (skin tone, features, etc.);
Hunter cosmetic appearance (hairstyle, facepaint, etc.). Note you can already do these at any time;
CANNOT EDIT:

Hunter name;
Palico name;
Palico appearance;


