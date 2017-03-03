Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 14:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.03 - 11.03.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 05.03.2018 bis 11.03.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

45.084

45.083

1

535.375

3.848.030

PS4

28.363

26.569

1.794

647.945

6.540.354

3DS

10.248

11.340

-1.092

150.981

23.973.756

VITA

5.476

6.518

-1.042

54.627

5.842.437

XONE

182

264

-82

5.194

92.877


Software

01./00. [PS4] Fist of the North Star # (Sega) {2018.03.08} (Â¥8.390) - 123.116 / NEU
02./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (Â¥8.980) - 25.382 / 1.954.272 (-34%)
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 22.162 / 2.106.486 (+1%)
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 17.329 / 1.399.804 (-8%)
05./05. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 11.611 / 908.067 (-8%)
06./07. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 11.043 / 1.648.855 (-5%)
07./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I Kai - Thors Military Academy 1204 (Nihon Falcom) {2018.03.08} (Â¥3.980) - 10.965 / NEU
08./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (Â¥4.980) - 8.622 / 1.585.208 (-13%)
09./09. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (Â¥6.000) - 8.191 / 16.233 (+2%)
10./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (Square Enix) {2018.03.06} (Â¥7.800) - 6.814 / NEU
11./02. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix) {2018.03.01} (Â¥4.800) - 6.686 / 35.116 (-76%)
12./11. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (Â¥5.980) - 5.284 / 163.605 (-26%)
13./06. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami) {2018.02.21} (Â¥4.980) - 5.256 / 49.189 (-58%)
14./15. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥4.980) - 3.878 / 412.323 (-13%)
15./10. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.22} (Â¥7.600) - 3.599 / 57.547 (-52%)
16./16. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (Â¥4.980) - 3.471 / 173.584 (-18%)
17./18. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (Â¥5.980) - 3.431 / 379.929 (-7%)
18./13. [3DS] Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima (FuRyu) {2018.03.01} (Â¥5.480) - 3.422 / 8.370 (-31%)
19./12. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.02.08} (Â¥7.800) - 3.370 / 156.737 (-41%)
20./20. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (Â¥6.800) - 3.321 / 128.081 (-1%)


