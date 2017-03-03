Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 14:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.03 - 11.03.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 05.03.2018 bis 11.03.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
45.084
|
45.083
|
1
|
535.375
|
3.848.030
|
PS4
|
28.363
|
26.569
|
1.794
|
647.945
|
6.540.354
|
3DS
|
10.248
|
11.340
|
-1.092
|
150.981
|
23.973.756
|
VITA
|
5.476
|
6.518
|
-1.042
|
54.627
|
5.842.437
|
XONE
|
182
|
264
|
-82
|
5.194
|
92.877
Software
01./00. [PS4] Fist of the North Star #
02./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./05. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
06./07. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
07./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I Kai - Thors Military Academy 1204
08./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
09./09. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
10./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
11./02. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders
12./11. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
13./06. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive
14./15. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
15./10. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match #
16./16. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
17./18. [NSW] Arms
18./13. [3DS] Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima
19./12. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 #
20./20. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch