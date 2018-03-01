Sega Mega Drive Classics erscheint fÃ¼r PS4, Xbox One und PC
Ãœber 50 Klassiker an Bord
Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 06:19 von
Auf der Presseseite von SEGA sind Assets zu einer Sega Mega Drive Classics aufgetaucht. Dabei handelt es sich um eine neue Collection, die Ã¼ber 50 Sega Genesis Titel beinhalten wird. Der Release soll am 29. Mai fÃ¼r PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erfolgen.
Informationen zu allen Spielen gibt es bislang noch nicht. Gematsu konnte bislang aber folgende Titel ausmachen.
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Alien Soldier
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Bio-Hazard Battle
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Columns II
Comix Zone
Crack Down
Decap Attack
Dr. Robotnikâ€™s Mean Bean Machine
Dynamite Headdy
Ecco the Dolphin
Ecco: The Tides of Time
Ecco Jr.
ESWAT: City Under Siege
Eternal Champions
Fatal Labyrinth
Flicky
Gain Ground
Galaxy Force II
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Gunstar Heroes
Kid Chameleon
Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
Light Crusader
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Ristar
Shadow Danger
Shining Force
Shining Force II
Shining in the Darkness
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sonic 3D Blast
Sonic Spinball
Space Harrier II
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage II
Streets of Rage 3
Super Thunder Blade
Sword of Vermillion
Vectorman
Vectorman 2
Virtua Fighter 2
Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Wonder Boy in Monster World
Alien Soldier
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Bio-Hazard Battle
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Columns II
Comix Zone
Crack Down
Decap Attack
Dr. Robotnikâ€™s Mean Bean Machine
Dynamite Headdy
Ecco the Dolphin
Ecco: The Tides of Time
Ecco Jr.
ESWAT: City Under Siege
Eternal Champions
Fatal Labyrinth
Flicky
Gain Ground
Galaxy Force II
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Gunstar Heroes
Kid Chameleon
Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
Light Crusader
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Ristar
Shadow Danger
Shining Force
Shining Force II
Shining in the Darkness
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sonic 3D Blast
Sonic Spinball
Space Harrier II
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage II
Streets of Rage 3
Super Thunder Blade
Sword of Vermillion
Vectorman
Vectorman 2
Virtua Fighter 2
Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Wonder Boy in Monster World