Nintendo Switch: Firmware 5.0.0 veröffentlicht
Spielzeitfehler wurde behoben und mehr
Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 13. März 2018 um 06:43 von
Gestern berichteten wir über die vermeintlich anstehende Veröffentlichung der Firmware 5.0.0 für die Nintendo Switch. Jetzt hat Nintendo das System Update für die Konsole bereits veröffentlicht. Über Twitter und Facebook, die auch eine Nintendo Switch haben, können nun schneller gefunden werden. Es gibt neue Avatare und der Spielzeitfehler, der vor einiger Zeit aufgetreten ist, wurde damit behoben. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Added the following system functionality
Facebook and Twitter friends that also use Nintendo Switch can now be added through Friend Suggestions
Friend suggestions are based on the Facebook and Twitter accounts you have linked to your Nintendo Account
To view your friend suggestions, from the top left of the HOME Menu head to your User Page > Friend Suggestions
You must be 13 or older to use this feature
Select from 24 new ARMS and the Kirby series icons for your user
To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
Digital software purchases made from a PC or smart device will start downloading sooner than previously, even if the Nintendo Switch console is in Sleep Mode
Filter News to view only unread news or news from specific channels
To keep the Parental Controls PIN private, the default method for PIN entry has been changed to entering using the Control Stick and buttons instead of the on-screen number pad
When prompted to enter you Parental Controls PIN, press and hold the + Button to change between input methods
Captured videos in the Album will be restricted by Parental Controls depending on the Restricted Software setting and Software Rating Organization
Using the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app, add specific software titles to your whitelist to exclude them from the console’s Parental Controls Restricted Software setting
Play-Time Limit restrictions will still apply even when the software title has been whitelisted.
Receive notification when pre-purchased software is ready to play
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller grip colors will now display in the Controllers menu
General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including:
Resolved an issue that caused Play Activity to display incorrectly in the Profile section of your User Page
