Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen die letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 07. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 14:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.02. - 04.03.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 26.02.2018 bis 04.03.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

45.083

39.696

5.387

490.291

3.802.946

PS4

26.569

34.775

-8.206

619.582

6.511.991

3DS

11.340

11.236

104

140.733

23.963.508

VITA

6.518

5.017

1.501

49.151

5.836.961

XONE

264

274

-10

5.012

92.695


Software

01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (Â¥8.980) - 38.617 / 1.928.890 (-28%)
02./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix) {2018.03.01} (Â¥4.800) - 28.430 / NEU
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 21.979 / 2.084.324 (+13%)
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 18.828 / 1.382.474 (+9%)
05./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 12.675 / 896.455 (+3%)
06./03. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami) {2018.02.21} (Â¥4.980) - 12.574 / 43.934 (-60%)
07./08. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 11.667 / 1.637.812 (+0%)
08./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (Â¥4.980) - 9.930 / 1.576.586 (+15%)
09./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (Â¥6.000) - 8.042 / NEU
10./02. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.22} (Â¥7.600) - 7.537 / 53.948 (-84%)
11./11. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (Â¥5.980) - 7.097 / 158.322 (-18%)
12./09. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.02.08} (Â¥7.800) - 5.733 / 153.367 (-36%)
13./00. [3DS] Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima (FuRyu) {2018.03.01} (Â¥5.480) - 4.948 / NEU
14./13. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.08} (Â¥8.200) - 4.741 / 99.372 (-21%)
15./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥4.980) - 4.473 / 408.445 (+6%)
16./17. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (Â¥4.980) - 4.219 / 170.113 (-1%)
17./04. [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal # (Marvelous) {2018.02.22} (Â¥6.980) - 4.086 / 28.204 (-83%)
18./21. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (Â¥5.980) - 3.685 / 376.498
19./14. [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo) {2018.02.17} (Â¥5.980) - 3.428 / 18.403 (-37%)
20./25. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (Â¥6.800) - 3.358 / 124.760


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 222.777
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 193.254
  • DarkLord87 177.981
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 93
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.646.219
  • BlogeintrÃ¤ge: 65.885
  • Blogbesuche: 34.966.179

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche MÃ¶glichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der grÃ¶ÃŸten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2018 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+