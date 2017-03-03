Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
07. MÃ¤rz 2018
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.02. - 04.03.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 26.02.2018 bis 04.03.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
45.083
|
39.696
|
5.387
|
490.291
|
3.802.946
|
PS4
|
26.569
|
34.775
|
-8.206
|
619.582
|
6.511.991
|
3DS
|
11.340
|
11.236
|
104
|
140.733
|
23.963.508
|
VITA
|
6.518
|
5.017
|
1.501
|
49.151
|
5.836.961
|
XONE
|
264
|
274
|
-10
|
5.012
|
92.695
Software
01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
02./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
06./03. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive
07./08. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
08./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
09./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
10./02. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match #
11./11. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
12./09. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 #
13./00. [3DS] Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima
14./13. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet #
15./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
16./17. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
17./04. [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal #
18./21. [NSW] Arms
19./14. [NSW] Bayonetta 2
20./25. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch