Playstation NOW: NeuzugÃ¤nge im MÃ¤rz
16 neue Spiele im Katalog
Playstation // Mittwoch, 07. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 13:37 von
Sony fÃ¼gt in der Spiele-Bibliothek von Playstation NOW einige neue Titel hinzu:
-ADR1FT
-Assetto Corsa
-Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1
-Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2
-Battleborn
-Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
-Defense Grid 2
-Joe Deverâ€™s Lone Wolf
-Lords of the Fallen
-Pixel Piracy
-Megadimension Neptunia VII
-Zombie Vikings
Des Weiteren wandelt man einige Spiele von PS3 in PS4 Version um:
-Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
-How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition
-Terraria
-Tiny Brains
Und zu guter letzt die Charts der meistgespielten Spiele im Februar, auf Playstation NOW:
1. Red Dead Redemption
2. NBA 2K16
3. WWE 2K16
4. Payday 2 Crimewave Edition
5. Fallout: New Vegas
6. Until Dawn
7. Mortal Kombat
8. The Last of Us
9. Sid Meierâ€™s Civilization Revolution
10. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
11. God of War 3 Remastered
12. Yakuza 5