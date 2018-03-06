Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Playstation NOW: NeuzugÃ¤nge im MÃ¤rz...

Playstation NOW: NeuzugÃ¤nge im MÃ¤rz

16 neue Spiele im Katalog

Playstation // Mittwoch, 07. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 13:37 von Fanti

Sony fÃ¼gt in der Spiele-Bibliothek von Playstation NOW einige neue Titel hinzu:

-ADR1FT
-Assetto Corsa
-Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1
-Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2
-Battleborn
-Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
-Defense Grid 2
-Joe Deverâ€™s Lone Wolf
-Lords of the Fallen
-Pixel Piracy
-Megadimension Neptunia VII
-Zombie Vikings

Des Weiteren wandelt man einige Spiele von PS3 in PS4 Version um:

-Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
-How To Survive: Storm Warning Edition
-Terraria
-Tiny Brains

Und zu guter letzt die Charts der meistgespielten Spiele im Februar, auf Playstation NOW:

1. Red Dead Redemption
2. NBA 2K16
3. WWE 2K16
4. Payday 2 Crimewave Edition
5. Fallout: New Vegas
6. Until Dawn
7. Mortal Kombat
8. The Last of Us
9. Sid Meierâ€™s Civilization Revolution
10. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
11. God of War 3 Remastered
12. Yakuza 5


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 222.777
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 193.216
  • DarkLord87 177.931
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 263
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.645.958
  • BlogeintrÃ¤ge: 65.884
  • Blogbesuche: 34.963.295

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche MÃ¶glichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der grÃ¶ÃŸten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2018 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+