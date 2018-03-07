Assassin's Creed Origins: Patch 1.40 veröffentlicht
Neuer DLC ab nächsten Dienstag
Mittwoch, 07. März 2018
Kommenden Dienstag wird die zweite und bislang letzte Story Erweiterung zu Assassin's Creed Origins erscheinen. Unterstützung für "Der Fluch der Pharaonen" wurde gestern mit einem neuen Update hinzugefügt. Auf Xbox One wiegt Update 1.40 3,6GB, auf PlayStation 4 2,9Gb und auf UPlay 3,2GB (Steam 0,7GB). Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
New Features
Added support for the “The Curse of the Pharaohs” expansion
Added a reward to the main game for completing the Discovery Tour – finish all 75 guided tours to find out what that reward is.
New Game+
Fixed an issue blocking the quest “Homecoming” from progressing when Hypatos is knocked down by a blunt weapon
Discovery Tour
Fixed an issue where the Discovery Tour progress could be lost after reinstalling the base game without patching to the latest version
Fixed an issue that could limit the speed of a mount in all areas
The Hidden Ones
Removed the possibility of selling the Mysterious Papyrus at the Bureau
Main Game
Quest
Fixed an issue preventing the “Kill Sefetu’s archers” objective from completing in the quest “All Eyes on Us”
Fixed an issue preventing the player from giving the amulet to complete the quest “A Dream of Ashes”
Fixed an issue with mounts appearing in the fight ring during the quest “Lady of Slaughter”
Gameplay
Improved enemies reactions to observing a Chain Assassination
Added the possibility of parrying with the shield while carrying a torch
Changed the description of the Hou Yi’s Bow to indicate that it has Poison on Hit ability instead of Instant Charging
Fixed the displayed Player Level on a save game which could drop back to 40 after uninstalling an add-on
Fixed an issue preventing Camp Shetjeh from completing
Fixed an issue preventing the Gracious Attire from appearing in Weaver Shops
Fixed an issue with Phylakes that would stop spawning
Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from leaving the Krocodilopolis arena after performing a Fast Travel
Fixed an issue preventing the playable character from controlling mounts of assassinated NPCs
World
Fixed an issue that could prevent the output of any sound when resuming the game after being inactive.
[PC] Fixed low-quality textures for low and very low texture details
[PC] Fixed flickering artifacts on multi-monitor setup
[PC] Fixed resolution option when using portrait mode
System
Improved overall stability of the game application
[PC] Fixed an issue preventing the completion of the ”Seshem.eff Er Aat” tomb after quitting the game with Alt-F4 after having activated the Ancient Mechanisms
