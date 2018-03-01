ARMS: Update 5.2 veröffentlicht
Neuer Modus und mehr
Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 07. März 2018 um 12:20 von
Gestern kündigte Nintendo ein neues Update zu ARMS für Nintendo Switch an. Heute wurde das Ganze auch bereits veröffentlicht. Damit wird das Spiel auf die Versionsnummer 5.2 angehoben. Unter anderem erhalten Spieler damit einen neuen Modus namens Big Time ARMS. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
The Party Crash mode “Big Time ARMS” can now be selected in regular battle as well, so you can try something a little different. Feel free to use it as a handicap!
Prior to battle, when selecting ARMS, you can toggle this on and off with the Y button.
This feature can be used in Versus – Fight.
Can’t be used in online battles.
Added 15 new images to Gallery.
Fixed issue where fighters with super armor would not have their ARMS disabled by electric attacks during a rush attack.
Fixed issue where a noise would repeatedly play if communication was lost while Dr. Coyle had her extra ARMS out.
Adjusted abilities of some fighters and ARMS as follows.
Fighters / Arms Adjustments
Springtron Specs improved thanks to a certain girl genius! Movement during a super charge has been greatly increased.
He’s a little heavier now, but that’s fine!
Movement speed for normal jumps has decreased.
Lola Pop Increased movement speed when jumping.
Misango Rush gauge now fills at a rate equal to other fighters during normal times.
Also made it somewhat less difficult for the rush gauge to fill when blue or red.
Byte & Barq When jumping while on top of Barq, fixed an issue where a shockwave could be seen emanating from Byte as well.
Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the switch on Barqs head would stay pushed in.
Dr. Coyle Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, extra ARMS would appear while firing ARMS.
Nade Fixed issue where self-destruct could occur during rush.
Bubb Increased charge attack speed.
Parasole
Parabola Increased rush attack speed.
Glusher
Blorb Decreased time from drop until collection.
Skully Increased rush damage.
Lokjaw Increased retraction speed.
Clapback Decreased retraction speed.
Decreased time until automatic retraction after placement.
Popper Decreased extension speed.
Decreased retraction speed.
Chakram Decreased expansion rate for charge attacks.
