PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: Neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht
Patch Notes inside
XBOX One // Freitag, 02. MÃ¤rz 2018 um 12:31 von
Entwickler Bluehole hat heute ein neues Update zu PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds fÃ¼r Xbox One verfÃ¶fentlicht. Dabei handelt es sich um das insgesamt neunte Update fÃ¼r die Microsoft Konsole. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Gameplay
Introduced multiple pre-match starting locations in order to optimize both server and game client performance
Weapons are removed from the starting island prior to the match starting
Game DVR is now supported for automatic recording of gameplay highlights. This feature must be enabled within the Options / Settings menu.
We continue to listen to your vehicle feedback and have lowered the damage taken from objects throughout the world such as rocks, trees, and uneven terrain
Adjusted the sound effects of both water and red-zone bombing
Party matchmaking is now influenced by the playerâ€™s MMR
Adjusted long-range blood VFX back to the original colors
UI/UX
Improved visibility of squad member colors (yellow, orange, blue and green)
Players can use the right thumbstick to rotate their character model during customization
When customizing character appearance, the D-Pad can be held to switch between menus
Preview is supported when customizing appearance or creating a new character
Items
Updated the design of the energy drink
Bug Fixes
Fixed water sound effects
Fixed Red Zone disappearing immediately after it starts
Fixed random character teleportation following initial landing
Fixed an issue where some doors could not be entered despite appearing open
Fixed issue of recovery and boost items being able to be used when underwater
Fixed the character animations when transitioning from jump-prone to standing
Fixed unexpected character death caused by falling while moving
Fixed areas of fencing where specific sides could not be penetrated by bullets
Fixed buildings with missing stairs
Fixed bug which caused objects to float in the air
Fixed areas of terrain which were causing player characters to become stuck
Fixed an issue which prevented team members being displayed following acceptance of an invite
Fixed the issue of revive being cancelled unintentionally
Fixed hand animations when reloading/shooting the Kar98 in a prone position
Fixed the issue limiting peak parachuting speed in FPP mode
Fixed character animations when moving from prone to entering a vehicle
Optimization / Stability
Optimized textures, landscapes and buildings throughout the island to improve performance
Fixed a crash occurring when HDR was enabled
Fixed a frozen character issue when reconnecting following a crash
Fixed a crash occurring when the player opened their inventory
Fixed a crash occurring when the spectated player was using a scope
Localization
Applied new Russian, Japanese and Chinese (simplified/traditional) fonts
Japanese only: Adjusted the Katakana font
Japanese only: Fixed incorrect order of wording during object interactions
Portuguese only: Fixed the display of height meter when parachuting
Known Issues
B button incorrectly displayed to cut parachute cable; this should be X
When viewing the map, the X, Y, and B buttons are fully functional â€“ please be aware that this can cause you to exit the plane or vehicle whilst in motion. Please only use the map button to return to gameplay until this is resolved.
