Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im MÃ¤rz
Bloodborne und mehr
Mittwoch, 28. Februar 2018
Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Spiele fÃ¼r den Monat MÃ¤rz bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele fÃ¼r die PlayStation 3, PS Vita und PlayStation 4. Folgende Titel werden ab kommenden Dienstag zum Download bereit gestellt.
Bloodborne (PS4)
Ratchet and Clank (PS4)
Legend of Kay Anniversary (PS3)
Mighty No. 9 (PS3 and PS4)
Claire: Extended Cut (PS Vita and PS4)
Bombing Busters (PS Vita and PS4)
