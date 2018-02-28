Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 28. Februar 2018 um 14:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.02. - 25.02.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 19.02.2018 bis 25.02.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

39.696

39.303

393

445.208

3.757.863

PS4

34.775

49.502

-14.727

593.013

6.485.422

3DS

11.236

10.160

1.076

129.393

23.952.168

VITA

5.017

4.959

58

42.633

5.830.443

XONE

274

190

84

4.748

92.431


Software

01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 53.982 / 1.890.273 (-37%)
02./00. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.22} (¥7.600) - 46.411 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami) {2018.02.21} (¥4.980) - 31.359 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal # (Marvelous) {2018.02.22} (¥6.980) - 24.118 / NEU
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 19.501 / 2.062.345 (-11%)
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 17.259 / 1.363.646 (-10%)
07./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 12.252 / 883.780 (+4%)
08./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 11.639 / 1.626.145 (-8%)
09./05. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.02.08} (¥7.800) - 8.959 / 147.634 (-58%)
10./00. [PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de Ultimate # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.02.22} (¥6.800) - 8.833 / NEU
11./10. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (¥5.980) - 8.634 / 151.225 (-32%)
12./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 8.614 / 1.566.656 (-8%)
13./09. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.08} (¥8.200) - 6.027 / 94.631 (-54%)
14./14. [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo) {2018.02.17} (¥5.980) - 5.443 / 14.975 (-43%)
15./02. [PS4] Seiken Densetsu 2: Secret of Mana # (Square Enix) {2018.02.15} (¥4.800) - 5.336 / 41.378 (-85%)
16./00. [PSV] Tokimeki Restaurant: Project Tristars # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.02.22} (¥6.800) - 4.319 / NEU
17./18. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) - 4.271 / 165.894 (-27%)
18./20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.215 / 403.972 (+1%)
19./17. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.01} (¥7.600) - 3.992 / 92.935 (-33%)
20./50. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) - 3.898 / 89.486


