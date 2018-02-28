Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 28. Februar 2018 um 14:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.02. - 25.02.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 19.02.2018 bis 25.02.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
39.696
|
39.303
|
393
|
445.208
|
3.757.863
|
PS4
|
34.775
|
49.502
|
-14.727
|
593.013
|
6.485.422
|
3DS
|
11.236
|
10.160
|
1.076
|
129.393
|
23.952.168
|
VITA
|
5.017
|
4.959
|
58
|
42.633
|
5.830.443
|
XONE
|
274
|
190
|
84
|
4.748
|
92.431
Software
01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
02./00. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match #
03./00. [PS4] Metal Gear Survive
04./00. [PS4] Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal #
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./11. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
09./05. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 #
10./00. [PSV] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de Ultimate #
11./10. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
12./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
13./09. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet #
14./14. [NSW] Bayonetta 2
15./02. [PS4] Seiken Densetsu 2: Secret of Mana #
16./00. [PSV] Tokimeki Restaurant: Project Tristars #
17./18. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
18./20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
19./17. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ
20./50. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II #