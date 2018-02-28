Dragon Ball FighterZ: Patch 1.04 veröffentlicht
Patch Notes nochmal inside
Gestern berichteten wir bereits über ein neues Update zu Dragon Ball FighterZ und die dazugehörigen Änderungen. Seit heute stehen Änderungen und Neuerungen auf allen verfügbaren Plattformen zum Download bereit. Die Patch Notes seht ihr nochmal hier.
Update contents:
• Party Match has been implemented.
• Replay Channel has had the following functions added: Follow Channel, Search Channel.
• Arcade Mode has been changed to be more convenient.
• The flow has been changed so that you can choose your next destination at the Results screen after clearing a course.
• When pausing for Option during battle, we've added "Return to Course Select" and "Return to Character Select."
• When an opponent is found while searching for a Ring Match, Casual Match or Ranked Match, the controller will now vibrate.
• Replay Data has been adjusted to the new version
- Once this update goes live, you will no longer be able to view replay data from the old version. Please be aware.
Gameplay
• Movement should now feel more stable.
• Effects and cinematic moments have been adjusted to display more correctly.
• A bug hwhere after a Dragon Rush forced character switch, if you used a move that will switch your position to your opponent's, the hitbox would become reversed, has been fixed.
Online
• To improve the matchmaking in the game, one part of the system has been revamped, in order to optimize it. We are planning to gradually continue working on improving this area.
• For the DLC Anime Song & BGM pack, we've changed the settings so that P1 and P2 can each hear their own chosen song.Please continue enjoying Dragon Ball FighterZ in the future as well.
