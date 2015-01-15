Gran Turismo Sport: Patch 1.13 veröffentlicht
Neue Fahrzeuge und mehr
Playstation 4 // Mittwoch, 28. Februar 2018 um 12:02 von
Letzte Woche hat Polyphony Digital ein neues Update zu Gran Turismo Sport angekündigt. Der Patch wurde heute für das PlayStation 4 Rennspiel veröffentlicht. Knapp 2,7GB müsst ihr dafür herunterladen.
Unter anderem werden zwölf neue Fahrzeuge damit bereitgestellt. Welche das sind und welche Änderungen es sonst noch gibt, seht ihr in den Patch Notes.
Alpine A110 1600 S ’72 (N 100)
Alpine A110 Première Édition ’17 (N 300)
Audi R 8 4.2 FSI R tronic ’07 (N 400)
De Tomaso Pantera ’71 (N 300)
Dodge Challenger R/T ’70 (N 400)
Ford Mustang Mach 1 ’71 (N 300)
Gran Turismo F1500T-A (Gr. X)
Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 ’11 (N 700)
Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car ’16 (Gr. X)
Subaru Falken Tire/Turn 14 Distribution BRZ ’17 (Gr.X)
Toyota SUPRA 3.0 GT Turbo A ’88 (N 300)
Toyota MR 2 GT-S ’97 (N 200)
Scapes
– “Snow” has been added to the special featured section.
Brand Central
– Additional Scapes spots have been added to Volkswagen.
Livery Editor
– When editing a vehicle with an existing livery such as a race car, the existing livery will no longer be removed until you start editing the paint, decals, or racing items. (When only the design of the wheels is changed, the original decals will be maintained);
– Added “Exposure Adjustment” to the livery editor options;
– The lowest value limit for the brightness of Black paint has been lowered.
Discover
– Added a [Recommended] page;
– Notification of users who liked or reposted your content will be displayed;
– You can now preview the liveries of cars within the car livery.
My Library
– It is now possible to preview the liveries of cars in the car livery section.
Race Photo
– The target car name is now displayed in the panning shot settings.
Sport Mode
– The Sportsmanship Rating (SR) and penalty judgement algorithms have been improved;
– In a collision between two cars, a penalty will now be added to the Driver Rating (DR) as well as incurring a Time Penalty depending on the situation;
– If a driver continues to drive without complying with a certain amount of Time Penalty, additional time penalties will be added. (The additional penalty depends on the DR);
– A driver may now be disqualified from a race if the number of collisions and shortcuts they accumulate becomes too great;
– Cars over a lap behind will now be ghosted and will not be subject to collisions. (Only enabled in Sport mode);
– It is now possible to submit grief reports for misconduct of other users.
Physics Simulation Model
– The active brake controls for the 4 wheel drive system (S-AWC) used in the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition ’15 has been adjusted.
Notifications
– Followers’ notifications will now be displayed in the notifications list of [My Menu].
Other Improvements and Adjustments
– It is now possible to display/hide layers while editing decals with the Livery Editor;
– A gallery has been added to the detailed user information page in Discover;
– Some of the Sport mode penalties will also apply to Lobby races;
– Various other issues have been addressed.
