Dragon Ball FighterZ: Patch Notes zum kommenden Update
Soll bald erscheinen
Consoles // Dienstag, 27. Februar 2018 um 12:41 von
Dragon Ball FighterZ ist seit etwas mehr als einem Monat erhältlich. In Kürze möchten die Entwickler von Arc System Works und Bandai Namco ein neues Update veröffentlichen. Mittlerweile wurden die Patch Notes dazu bekannt gegeben, die ihr hier nachlesen könnt.
Update contents:
• Party Match has been implemented.
• Replay Channel has had the following functions added: Follow Channel, Search Channel.
• Arcade Mode has been changed to be more convenient.
• The flow has been changed so that you can choose your next destination at the Results screen after clearing a course.
• When pausing for Option during battle, we've added "Return to Course Select" and "Return to Character Select."
• When an opponent is found while searching for a Ring Match, Casual Match or Ranked Match, the controller will now vibrate.
• Replay Data has been adjusted to the new version
- Once this update goes live, you will no longer be able to view replay data from the old version. Please be aware.
Gameplay
• Movement should now feel more stable.
• Effects and cinematic moments have been adjusted to display more correctly.
• A bug hwhere after a Dragon Rush forced character switch, if you used a move that will switch your position to your opponent's, the hitbox would become reversed, has been fixed.
Online
• To improve the matchmaking in the game, one part of the system has been revamped, in order to optimize it. We are planning to gradually continue working on improving this area.
• For the DLC Anime Song & BGM pack, we've changed the settings so that P1 and P2 can each hear their own chosen song.Please continue enjoying Dragon Ball FighterZ in the future as well.
