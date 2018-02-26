Secret of Mana Remake: Update 1.02 angekÃ¼ndigt
Zahlreiche Probleme werden behoben
Consoles // Montag, 26. Februar 2018 um 16:09 von
Das Secret of Mana Remake von Square Enix ist seit dem 15. Februar weltweit fÃ¼r PlayStation 4, PS Vita und PC verfÃ¼gbar. Zum Start hatte das Problem einige Bugs, die mit einen neuen Update behoben werden sollen. Der Patch 1.02 soll Anfang MÃ¤rz erscheinen, wie man heute mitteilte. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Reduced the frequency of application errors
Fixed an error in which characters transition to a blacked-out screen
Fixed an error in which the characterâ€™s color changes
Fixed an error in which half of the screen goes dark
Fixed an error in which party members revived at zero HP
Fixed an error in which conversations would not finish on certain maps
Fixed an error in which players slipped through floors on maps that are two floors
Fixed an error that stops enemy movement when using a combination of some attacks and magic
Fixed bow and arrow behavior in battles against some monsters
Added a guide display for the switch button on the Ring Command screen
Added an icon for the character currently using a ring on the Ring Command screen
Added an item effect display for Item Rings and the Ring Command screen
