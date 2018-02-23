Die DICE Awards wurden vergeben
Zelda ist auch hier Game of the Year
Consoles // Freitag, 23. Februar 2018 um 09:11 von
Gestern Abend wurden wieder die DICE Awards vergeben. Wie bei vielen Veranstaltungen zuvor, konnte auch hier The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild den Titel Game of the Year für sich verbuchen. Insgesamt konnte sich der Nintendo Titel vier Preise sichern. Die restlichen Gewinner seht ihr hier.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Character – Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design – Super Mario Odyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Story – Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Technical Achievement – Horizon Zero Dawn
Action Game of the Year – Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
Adventure Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Family Game of the Year – Snipperclips
Fighting Game of the Year – Injustice 2
Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Role-Playing Game of the Year – NieR: Automata
Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Immersive Reality Game of the Year – Lone Echo/Echo Arena
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award – Snipperclips
Handheld Game of the Year – Metroid: Samus Returns
Mobile Game of the Year – Fire Emblem Heroes
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay – Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Game of the Year- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Lifetime Achievement Award: Genyo Takeda
