Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Super Mario Odyssey: Update 1.2.0 veröffentlicht...

Super Mario Odyssey: Update 1.2.0 veröffentlicht

Balloon World und neue Snapshot Filter

Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 22. Februar 2018 um 07:35 von miperco

Nintendo hat das angekündigte neue Update zu Super Mario Odyssey veröffentlicht. Damit wird das Nintendo Switch Spiel auf die Version 1.2.0 gehoben. Nachdem man das Spiel beendet hat, wird damit das Balloon World Minispiel zugänglich. Zudem gibt es auch neue Snapshot Filter. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.

After completing the game a new mini-game “Balloon World” will now be
Talk to Luigi in any of the kingdoms to start playing.
After completing the game, a number of special outfits will be added to the shop.
A number of new filters have been added to Snapshot Mode.
Jump-Rope Challenge has been adjusted so that there will be a speed change after reaching 110 jumps.
World Rankings and Friend Rankings have been reset for Jump-Rope Challenge.
Best records will not be reset.
Fixed a number of issues to improve the gameplay experience.


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 222.777
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 192.379
  • DarkLord87 176.915
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 261
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.643.386
  • Blogeinträge: 65.870
  • Blogbesuche: 34.874.619

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche Möglichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der größten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2018 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+