Super Mario Odyssey: Update 1.2.0 veröffentlicht
Balloon World und neue Snapshot Filter
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 22. Februar 2018 um 07:35 von
Nintendo hat das angekündigte neue Update zu Super Mario Odyssey veröffentlicht. Damit wird das Nintendo Switch Spiel auf die Version 1.2.0 gehoben. Nachdem man das Spiel beendet hat, wird damit das Balloon World Minispiel zugänglich. Zudem gibt es auch neue Snapshot Filter. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
After completing the game a new mini-game “Balloon World” will now be
Talk to Luigi in any of the kingdoms to start playing.
After completing the game, a number of special outfits will be added to the shop.
A number of new filters have been added to Snapshot Mode.
Jump-Rope Challenge has been adjusted so that there will be a speed change after reaching 110 jumps.
World Rankings and Friend Rankings have been reset for Jump-Rope Challenge.
Best records will not be reset.
Fixed a number of issues to improve the gameplay experience.
