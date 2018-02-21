Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. Februar 2018 um 17:53 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12.02. - 18.02.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 12.02.2018 bis 18.02.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
49.502
|
71.306
|
-21.804
|
558.238
|
6.450.647
|
NSWI
|
39.303
|
43.404
|
-4.101
|
405.512
|
3.718.167
|
3DS
|
10.160
|
10.516
|
-356
|
118.157
|
23.940.932
|
VITA
|
4.959
|
4.133
|
826
|
37.616
|
5.825.426
|
XONE
|
190
|
261
|
-71
|
4.474
|
92.157
Software
01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
02./00. [PS4] Seiken Densetsu 2: Secret of Mana #
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./00. [PSV] IDOLiSH7 Twelve Fantasia! #
05./02. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 #
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./00. [PSV] Seiken Densetsu 2: Secret of Mana #
08./00. [PS4] Cyber Troopers Virtual-On x Toaru Majutsu no Index: Toaru Majutsu no Virtual-On #
09./03. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet #
10./07. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
12./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
13./00. [NSW] Bayonetta Non-Stop Climax Edition
14./00. [NSW] Bayonetta 2
15./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
16./00. [PSV] Cyber Troopers Virtual-On x Toaru Majutsu no Index: Toaru Majutsu no Virtual-On #
17./08. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ
18./13. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
19./18. [NSW] Arms
20./16. [NSW] 1-2-Switch