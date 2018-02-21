Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. Februar 2018 um 17:53 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12.02. - 18.02.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 12.02.2018 bis 18.02.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

PS4

49.502

71.306

-21.804

558.238

6.450.647

NSWI

39.303

43.404

-4.101

405.512

3.718.167

3DS

10.160

10.516

-356

118.157

23.940.932

VITA

4.959

4.133

826

37.616

5.825.426

XONE

190

261

-71

4.474

92.157


Software

01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 85.322 / 1.836.291 (-47%)
02./00. [PS4] Seiken Densetsu 2: Secret of Mana # (Square Enix) {2018.02.15} (¥4.800) - 36.042 / NEU
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 21.815 / 2.042.844 (-7%)
04./00. [PSV] IDOLiSH7 Twelve Fantasia! # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.15} (¥6.800) - 21.481 / NEU
05./02. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.02.08} (¥7.800) - 21.180 / 138.675 (-82%)
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 19.280 / 1.346.387 (+0%)
07./00. [PSV] Seiken Densetsu 2: Secret of Mana # (Square Enix) {2018.02.15} (¥4.800) - 17.947 / NEU
08./00. [PS4] Cyber Troopers Virtual-On x Toaru Majutsu no Index: Toaru Majutsu no Virtual-On # (Sega) {2018.02.15} (¥7.990) - 17.938 / NEU
09./03. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.08} (¥8.200) - 12.981 / 88.604 (-83%)
10./07. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (¥5.980) - 12.776 / 142.591 (-19%)
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 12.640 / 1.614.506 (-9%)
12./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 11.764 / 871.528 (-3%)
13./00. [NSW] Bayonetta Non-Stop Climax Edition (Nintendo) {2018.02.17} (¥9.980) - 11.694 / NEU
14./00. [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo) {2018.02.17} (¥5.980) - 9.532 / NEU
15./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 9.358 / 1.558.042 (-3%)
16./00. [PSV] Cyber Troopers Virtual-On x Toaru Majutsu no Index: Toaru Majutsu no Virtual-On # (Sega) {2018.02.15} (¥6.990) - 9.284 / NEU
17./08. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.01} (¥7.600) - 5.975 / 88.943 (-58%)
18./13. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) - 5.842 / 161.624 (-9%)
19./18. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 4.234 / 369.040 (-2%)
20./16. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.194 / 399.757 (-6%)


