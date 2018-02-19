Assassin's Creed Origins: Patch Notes zu Update 1.3.0
Mit Discovery Tour und New Game + ab morgen
Montag, 19. Februar 2018 um 19:24
Ubisoft hat die Patch Notes zu Update 1.3.0 für Assassin's Creed Origins veröffentlicht. Das Update wird morgen erscheinen und die Discovery Tour und einen New Game + Modus mit sich bringen. Spieler können bei Discovery Tour frei durch die Spielwelt streifen und mehr über das antike Ägypten, seine Bauten und Einwohner lernen. Einzeln wird der Modus rund 20 Euro kosten.
Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier, inklusive Launch Trailer zur Discovery Tour.
Patch Highlights
The “Discovery Tour by Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt” game mode added. Explore Ancient Egypt from a fascinating historical perspective with a new mode that lets visitors’ free roam the map to learn about Egypt’s history and daily life in guided tours.
New Game+ game mode added. Start a new game while keeping their weapons, outfits, and abilities. You will be able to access New Game + after you have completed the last main quest of the game.
The Hidden Ones
Fixed an issue where the completion of the Sinai region would not reach 100% in the Atlas
Main Game
Quest
Fixed various issues with Quest Objectives that could disappear when traveling outside of Egypt
Fixed an issue with the spawning of Hotephres’ boat in the quest “The Crocodile’s Scales”
Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to go back into the vault if he died after completing the quest “The Final Weighing”
Activities
Increased the distance the player needs to be from some Rebel Camps before Assist Rebel event are respawned
Fixed an issue with Hippodrome adversaries stopping at the end of a race
Fixed various issues with Daily Quests and Reda that could not be available at times
Fixed an issue with the camera having no collision with the Boss of the Trials of the God
Fixed an issue preventing targets of “Avenge a Friend” quests from being damaged
Fixed the Trial of the God Community Challenge that could give all the items of the Anubis Gold Set after banking the reward
Fixed the synchronization of the Classic Challenges with the Ubisoft Club servers following a network failure
Fixed various papyruses locations that did not show the interact action
Gameplay
Improved the ragdoll visual
Added a warning message when going out of bound with Senu
Fixed an issue that caused the mount not being summoned when whistled
Fixed a bow usage animation issue while in stealth
Fixed various issues where the playable character could remain stuck
Fixed an issue where various character’s hands would end up crooked after exiting to the Quest menu
Fixed an issue where NPC could stand still after being killed with an air assassination
Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction with the mount merchant in the Refugee Haven to work
Fixed an issue that could make cart fly in the air following a collision
User Interface
Fixed an issue with the Animus Pulse effect disappearing on certain camera angles in Photo Mode
World
Fixed various issues where the playable character could go through collisions
Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs
Fixed floating boats
Graphics & Audio
Fixed various mismatches between subtitle and audio
System
Fixed an infinite loadtraveling after fast travelling a long distance via the eagle
Improved overall stability of the game application
PC
Added some tooltips and other minor improvements to the Performance Analyzer menu
Fixed an issue with the playable character that could not walk through a narrow pass
Fixed the display of GPU temperature and usage metrics
Fixed various issues with the key mapping with the Hippodrome
Fixed various issues with the World Map on multi-monitors setups
Fixed several stuttering issues
Fixed multiple issues with the localized voiceover in the quests “Incoming Threat” and “A Gift from the Gods”
