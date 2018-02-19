Star Wars Battlefront II: Patch 1.2 veröffentlicht
Neuer Spielmodus und vieles mehr
DICE und Electronic Arts arbeiten weiterhin an der Verbesserung und Erweiterung von Star Wars Battlefront II für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC. Heute veröffentlichte man Patch 1.2, dass dieses Ziel unterstreicht und mit Jetpack Cargo auch einen neuen Spielmodus beinhaltet.
Der Modus soll nur für kurze Zeit angeboten werden. Mithilfe von Jetpacks und Raketenwerfern bewaffnet, müsst ihr eine Gegner von der gegnerischen in eure Basis bringen. Zudem sind im Arcade Modus jetzt die Karten Kashyyyk, Hoth, Endor, Crait, Jakku und Death Star II verfügbar. Die weiteren Änderungen seht ihr hier.
Boba Fett
We’ve made a substantial change to the way Boba Fett’s jet pack feels when flying. We think you’re going to love the increased maneuverability! Furthermore, we improved his efficiency at distance with the EE-3. Previously, it could be frustrating to try to shoot with the EE-3’s high dispersion, especially while flying. As a result, we improved the EE-3 in a few areas and we hope this will combine with the jetpack changes to make Boba Fett even more fun to use on the battlefront.
Jet Pack - Jet Pack controllability improved
EE-3 - Reduced the minimum dispersion angle from 0.6 to 0.4
EE-3 - Reduced the maximum dispersion angle from 1.2 to 0.8
EE-3 - Increased End Damage from 20 to 25
Increased damage drop-off start distance from 15 to 20 meters
Iden Versio
We’ve heard your feedback that Iden's Droid Stun was very difficult to predict. We’ve made it much snappier and feel this should be a significant improvement to Iden, even though the droid’s damage has been slightly reduced.
Fixed an issue where Iden’s Droid Stun didn’t give damage on the first attack
Droid Stun - Reduced the time between the ability activation and shock
Reduced the damage from 50 to 40
Bossk
Bossk's Relby V-10 had a somewhat awkwardly high recoil. We reduced it a bit while adjusting the animation to make it feel more responsive. We also reduced the damage output of the Explosive Traps as we felt it was a bit too high. The Multi-Trap Star Card values were incorrect and the Epic Star Card could increase the radius of the damage past what was listed on the card. This unintentionally lead to Bossk having very high AoE damage.
Relby V-10 - Reduced recoil from 5 to 2.2
Explosive Traps - Reduced damage from 80 to 76 per trap
Multi-Trap - Fixed the Blast Damage Radius to fit the star cards numbers
Rey
Rey's signature Ability Insight had an incredible range and could go as far as 75 meters when paired with certain Star Cards. This was a bit too much and we’ve decided to reduce it drastically. We'll monitor how this change affects Rey's performance.
Mind Control - Reduced Mind Control radius from 20 to 18 meters
Insight - Reduced Insight radius from 50 to 30
Far Sight - Reduced bonus by 10% (now 10, 20, 30, 40%)
Kylo Ren
Kylo Ren had two of his Abilities on a 25 second timer, effectively making him less efficient and fun to play than other characters. As such, we reduced the cooldown for Pull and Freeze. We also felt he needed some damage absorption while being close to his targets, so we gave him some while Frenzy is active.
Pull - Reducing Pull recharge time from 25 to 20 seconds
Freeze - Reducing Freeze recharge time from 25 to 24 seconds
Frenzy - Kylo Ren now has 40% damage absorption while Frenzy is active
Luke Skywalker
We heard your wishes to have Luke traverse faster so we increased his sprint speed as much as possible without breaking the animation. Related to that update, we decided to push Luke more towards a "Hit & Run" game style. He’ll quickly jump into a skirmish and then bounce out to regain health before heading off for the next battle.
Increased Luke's sprint speed by .6 meters/second
Increased Luke Health from 700 to 750
Increased Health Regeneration rate from 50 to 110
Decreased Regeneration delay from 5 to 2.7
Decreased Max Regeneration amount from 250 to 200
Emperor Palpatine
Emperor Palpatine now requires line of sight on his target to trigger damage with his Dark Aura and default Lightning ability. Both abilities will no longer go through obstacles and walls. While we loved the fantasy fulfillment there, the frustration of not knowing what was damaging you was too high for us not to act on.
Lightning - Increased reach of the ability from 12 to 14 meters to compensate for the tighter collision check
Chewbacca
Chewbacca had one of the longest stun duration abilities in the game and it made him quite powerful. However, we wanted the stun to be a bit more tactical, so we reduced the duration.
Stun Grenade - Reduced the shock time from 1.6 to 1 second
Reduced Bowcaster side projectiles explosive damage from 25 to 21
Reduced furious Bowcaster side projectiles explosive damage from 12 to 10
Yoda
Yoda's lightsaber attacks were very weak compared to all other lightsaber wielders, so we have increased his attack damage significantly to bring him on par with the others. Additionally, in an effort to make Yoda feel more true to character, we've made a change to his Barrier ability. It now will break immobilizing effects upon activation.
Lightsaber - Increased damage from 80 to 115
Barrier - Added the functionality to break out of immobilizing effects on activation
Unleash - Increased energy holding time from 0.7 to 0.9 seconds
Unleash - Increased angle from 40 to 45 degrees.
Unleash - Increased first tier damage from 100 to 110, second tier damage from 125 to 130, third tier damage from 150 to 160, and fourth tier damage from 175 to 190
Lando Calrissian
We felt that Lando needed a boost to increase his effectiveness against lightsaber users. The best tool he had against them had a 25-second cooldown. To combat this, we significantly reduced the cooldown of Disruptor and of Smoke Grenade.
Disruptor - Reduced recharge time of disruptor from 25 to 19 seconds
Smoke Grenade - Reduced recharge time from 15 to 14 seconds
Darth Vader
We changed how Choke works in order to simplify comprehension for the player that is Darth Vader and for their target. In an effort to also make Darth Vader more "tanky" we granted him a health bonus when activating Focused Rage.
Focused Rage - Vader now receives 200 temporary bonus health when activating the Focused Rage ability
Reduced max health from 900 to 800
Captain Phasma
We took notice of your feedback regarding the utility of Captain Phasma's staff. We are improving it so that it feels faster and more fluid when used.
Staff Strikes - Increased the animation speed of the ability
Staff Strikes - Increased the transition speed between each strike
Increased how quickly Captain Phasma can use her blaster after performing a Staff Strike
Heroes and Villains Bug Fixes:
Lightsaber closers are deactivated while blinded
Fixed an issue where you would be in a "stun" state forever.
The maximum stun duration is now 5 seconds
Boba Fett - Fixed an issue that prevented Boba Fett from using his Jetpack ability when "For the Hunt" was activated while his Jetpack fuel was depleted
Luke Skywalker - Epicenter - The ability will now deal the proper amount of damaged when used
Yoda - Feel the Force - Edited the description of this ability to make it clear that all friendlies will receive a health bonus when used
Yoda - Enduring the Force - This ability will now apply the proper amount of bonus time
Yoda - Master of the Force - This ability will no longer damage players inconsistently and only when released at maximum power
Finn - Deadeye - The targeting crosshair should be properly removed after the ability has been used
Classes, Special Units, & Infantry Combat:
The Dodge ability has been proven to be too powerful, which was not our initial intent. Dodging granted far too many benefits like damage reduction, the inability to transition into a hit animation, ignoring lightsaber damage, and the inability to be targeted by lightsaber closers.
In order to handle this, we added an “unstaggerable” window during a set period of time when you dodge. You will still receive the same benefits during that window, but now you have a narrow time in which to gain those benefits. Now you’ll need to time your rolls better and predict attacks. While testing these changes, we feel good with the results so far and we really hope that you do too. This is a change that we will monitor closely.
All Classes - Fixed an issue on Blaster Rifles and the S-5, weapons that can be toggled with a high zoom level through Dual Zoom, where the scope glint would always appear when zooming. It now only appears when the dual zoom scope is equipped and toggled to its highest magnification level.
All Troopers have now received two default emotes.
Reduced the time it takes until you can shoot after executing a melee attack
Assault - Vanguard Shotgun - Lowered start damage per bullet from 14 to 12
Assault - CR2 - Fixed an issue with inconsistent Super Success triggers compared to other blasters
Heavy - Supercharged Sentry - Reverted the heat per bullet tweak made for 1.1 patch, from 0.17 to 0.15
Officer - Blurrg-1120 - Lowered start damage from 37 to 35 and end damage from 20 to 16
Milestones:
Milestones are now claimed automatically upon completion!
"Making an Impression" - Changed criteria from 25 to 10 kills
"Starting Heavy Training" - Changed criteria from 10,000 to 2,500 score
"Stay True" - Changed criteria from 40 to 20 kills
"Starting Assault Training" - Criteria changed from “Get 5000 Assist Score with Scan Dart” to “50 Targets Scanned”
Location Design Balance Changes:
Kamino - Phase 1 and 3 in Galactic Assault has been made easier for attackers
Tatooine – In Phase 1 of Galactic Assault we adjusted spawn points, added cover, and tweaked the out of bounds area to make this phase easier for attackers
Hoth – In Phase 2 of Galactic Assault we adjusted spawn points to prevent players from being targeted by the AT-AT
Naboo - Phase 2 of Galactic Assault has had balance tweaks
Endor – Galactic Assault has extended the fallback timer from 30 to 45 seconds before the attackers’ spawn points are moved forward
Location Design Bug Fixes:
Jakku - Fixed an issue in Galactic Assault where the out of bounds warning message would not trigger correctly under certain conditions
Jakku - Tweaked the combat area on Jakku in Galactic Assault in order to prevent an exploit where players could circle around the map with the AT-ST
Jakku - Fixed several collision issues
Endor - Fixed a bug in Galactic Assault that caused the Endor AT-AT Orbital Strike to break
Endor - Fixed a bug in Strike where players could spawn outside the combat area
Crait - Added delay before attacker spawns are moved forward in Galactic Assault
Crait - Fixed several collision issues
Takodana - Fixed a bug in Galactic Assault that prevented the First Order AT-ST from being available in Phase 1
Hoth - Fixed a bug in Galactic Assault that prevented players from passing through doors when retreating during the last Phase
Kashyyyk - Fixed an issue where players could get stuck between containers
Kamino - Mobility improvements on platform ledges
Yavin 4 - Fixed an issue where Boba Fett could reach restricted areas
Fixed an issue where grenades could fall through the floor on Naboo and Kashyyyk
Fixed various collision issues across all locations
Fixed issues where players could get outside the intended play areas of various locations
Fixed an issue where AI units would move through objects in Arcade
Fixed an issue where environmental fire damage would not cause high enough damage to players standing in it
General Improvements and Bug Fixes::
Fixed an issue where players would not receive credits for duplicate star cards - Players who encountered this issue previously will retroactively be awarded with the proper amounts of credits over time.
Increased Credit payout for duplicate items
- Common – From 200 to 300
- Uncommon – From 400 to 600
- Rare – From 800 to 900
- Epic – From 1200 to 3600
Increased the glow of blaster bolts to make them look more vibrant
Increased the dismemberment probability of the B1 Battle Droids from 20% to 40%
Reduced the stretched bloom effect for a clearer image
Improved the glow, thickness, and lighting of lightsabers
U-Wing - when firing from the gunner position, the gun, muzzle flash, and blaster bolt are now shown properly
Fixed an issue where the camera would enter a bad state when being the target of Darth Vader's Choke
End of Round - Fixed an issue where the map would sometimes overlap with the intro video in Starfighter Assault
Fixed an issue where the wrong loading screen would be seen when loading a level
Fixed an issue where some menu options would disappear under certain conditions
Fixed an issue where the camera would stutter when spawning in with a Hero in Custom Arcade
Fixed an issue where the AT-RT Repair ability did not work correctly
Fixed an issue where players would not get the "Heroic Sacrifice" scoring event when defeated by a Hero
Fixed an issue where Darth Vader would not take any damage from Luke Skywalker's Push ability if standing near a wall
Fixed an issue where the AAT would take too much damage when colliding with surrounding objects
Fixed an issue where Turrets and Grenades could inflict damage after the round ended
Fixed an issue where players would not receive Score for grenade kills made after their character had died
Fixed an issue where a friendly First Order AT-ST showed up as an enemy on radar
Fixed an issue where players could survive when knocked down from a platform in Heroes vs Villains
Fixed an issue where players could equip class specific Star Cards to other classes
Tweaked the color-blind settings to make Squad members easier to distinguish on the minimap
Fixed an issue where Brawler boost card didn’t refresh some ability cards.
Fixed an issue where players could force respawn during the Heroes vs Villains intro sequence and respawn in a new location
Reduced the amount of Battle Points you received when attacking the objective on Crait with a Ski Speeder
Fixed an issue where the character would disappear on the client after combat rolls
Fixed an issue in the Campaign where the weapon HUD wouldn’t indicate when aiming at an enemy
Fixed an issue where AI troopers in Arcade would constantly melee attack each other
Fixed an issue where Assault troopers in Arcade would attempt to use the Scan Dart ability as a regular weapon
Various bug fixes in Arcade
Several performance and stability improvements
Fixed several localization issues
Various UI improvements and bug fixes
Trooper Crate cost decreased from 4000 to 3000 Credits
Known Issues:
Yoda does not break out of several immobilizing abilities when using Presence
Darth Vader's Punishing Grip Star Card effect is not applied when Choke is used
Finn’s targeting marker from Dead Eye will sometimes persist after the ability effect has ended
Emperor Palpatine’s first basic and secondary attack deal no damage
Yoda’s Feel the Force Star Card description is incorrect
Yoda’s Master of the Force Star Card does not work as intended
Rey's Mind Trick ability can affect players further than intended
Rey’s Far Sight Star Card is increasing Insight ability range more than specified in the Star Card
EL-16HFE scope glint does not appear with dual zoom equipped and is toggled to the highest magnification
If you open a crate that grants a duplicate item and it shows the old value for credits rewarded, you need to restart your game client. You did in fact get the new reward amount, but the client will show the old values in the UI until you restart the game.
