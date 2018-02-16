'Februar'-Update zu Forza Motorsport 7 veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Microsoft // Freitag, 16. Februar 2018 um 22:53 von
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Turn 10 Studios haben nun das 'Februar'-Update zu Forza Motorsport 7 veröffentlicht. Das Update behebt Bugs und kleine Fehler in nahezu sämtlichen Bereichen im Game (wie im Multiplayer, Splitscreen-Modus, UI etc.) und steht sowohl für die Xbox One- als auch für die PC-Version ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit.
The February Update for Forza Motorsport 7 has arrived. In addition to adding much anticipated features to the game like Spectate and Seed the Grid as well as the cars of the Dell Gaming Car Pack, this update includes numerous fixes and improvements across many different aspects of the game.
Highlights include multiplayer lobby optimization – players will notice noticeably quicker loading into multiplayer races, improved clarity for “hard complete” status in the Forza Driver’s Cup, and more.
The following is a list of additional improvements introduced to the game with this update. In addition to the improvements listed below, this update also numerous UI, localization, and behind-the-scenes improvements that are not listed here.
GENERAL
Automatically received DLC cars will now reflect Car Collector Tier progress.
Fixed an issue where the driver’s current car color changes to gray after driving a rental car then quitting out of Test Drive from Free Play.
Fixed issues with Specialty Dealer where players would lose credits if trying to purchase Specialty Dealer vehicles while disconnected from their network.
Message Center tabs now indicate which categories have unread messages.
Fixed an issue where VIP crown was not showing up for certain VIP players.
When langue is set to UK English, all in-game dates will now use UK English formatting.
Restarting a Free Play or Forza Driver Cup race will no longer cause the player list to be empty.
Auction House players who attempt to buy a DLC car that does not have a corresponding marketplace offer will now see the message, “This is exclusive content and not available at this time.”
Fixed an issue where Drivatar opponents would drive off into sand trap at Catalunya National Circuit on Unbeatable difficulty.
Fixed an issue where Drivatars in P Class tend to drive off track after chicanes on Unbeatable difficulty.
Fixed an issue where Drivatars in P Class tend to slow down significantly at Turn 1.
Fixed an issue where some players could not see the full list of currently active #Forzathon events in the game.
Fixed an issue where players could not load some older saved replays.
Driver’s hands no longer clip through the steering wheel in the 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO.
CARS
Fixed Forzavista implode/explode animations for a number of cars including 1956 Ford F-100, 1975 Fiat X1/9, and others.
Fixed an issue with the Dodge Ram Forza Edition, where entering a Rivals event with vehicle in Homologated state then installing stock parts would cause the game to crash.
Fixed an issue on 1968 Holden Monaro GTS where mud flaps were causing unrealistic behavior when the car was lowered.
Added new manufacturer colors for the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo.
Removed steering wheel from “wheel-less cockpit view” for 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Fixed issue with 2009 BMW M5, where undercarriage would appear as floating apart from the car in some instances.
Fixed an issue with the 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale where the aftermarket wing was too wide.
Brake lights of 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM will now shatter when Simulation Damage is enabled.
TRACKS
Fixed a mesh issue on Suzuka Full Circuit Alt, causing phantom wall collisions at the Turn 12 chicane.
Corrected mismatches between surface types and visual mesh at Porsche Curves at Le Mans.
Fixed a collision mesh issue on Bathurst that caused vehicle to catch air prior to colliding with the wall.
Fixed an issue where player would receive dirty lap for driving on the rumble strip at Turn 18 of Yas Marina Full Circuit.
Fixed an issue where rumble strip at Turn 1 of Silverstone was causing unrealistic hopping behavior for car.
Fixed a mesh issue on Prague Short, causing phantom wall collisions at first chicane after Turn 1.
Fixed an issue where rumble strip at Turn 1 of Brands Hatch was causing unrealistic hopping behavior for car.
LIVERY EDITOR
Fixed an issue where copy and paste buttons were not working in “Creative Vinyl Group” and “Apply Decals” features. In addition, functionality for pressing Left Thumb Stick has been restored.
Fixed an issue where selected wheel color is sometimes lost when using the Livery Editor.
Fixed an issue where, if a player’s console is offline, the game does not use the user’s livery when entering pre-race, instead loading the default livery for the car instead.
Fixed an issue on the 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR, which caused decals to be mirrored on stock hood.
MARKETPLACE
Fixed an issue where cars from Doritos Car Pack were appearing incorrectly in the FM7 Marketplace.
Fixed an issue where “New” breadcrumb would not disappear from FM7 Marketplace menu.
PC
Fixed an issue where information on the next race was missing in Forza Driver’s Cup campaign.
Fixed an issue with Text to Speech chat affecting multiplayer gameplay.
Text to Speech chat now has 100-character limit for PC players (same as console character limit).
Fixed an issue where setting Dynamic Render Quality to a specific level changes the Performance Target from “Unlocked,” but the menu still shows the setting as “Locked.” Now, when any advanced option is changed using the mouse, Dynamic Optimization changes from “Dynamic” to “Custom.”
MULTIPLAYER
Improved performance when navigating car manufacturer screens from multiplayer lobbies.
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes see vehicle liveries with gray textures (or no liveries at all) in the Buy and Rent car multiplayer menus.
Fixed an issue where track information was not appearing in certain post-race multiplayer screens.
Fixed an issue where, when HUD Option “Lap Time, Position, Score, and Quick Stops” were set to “Conditional” in Public and Private MP drag lobbies, then race time, last lap timer and other UI elements would disappear after race start.
Fixed an issue where liveried cars would sometimes appear on rental cars after leaving the Car Select menu with a livery vehicle as the initial vehicle in that menu.
Fixed an issue on PC where, if one player does not ready up for the race, they get left behind and lose lobby functionality.
Fixed an issue where, in large lobbies, some players wouldn’t be able to load into the next race and would get stuck in previous track.
Fixed an issue where players could encounter low frame rate performance in private multiplayer lobby pre-race screen.
SPLIT SCREEN
Fixed an issue where Player 2 was receiving milestone rewards meant for Player 1.
Fixed an issue where players could sometimes earn XP and credits for driving a rental car in split screen races.
Fixed an issue where, if an active guest signed out of the game using the Xbox Home button while in a split screen lobby, the game would restart.
Fixed an issue where only Player 1 could pause the game in split screen.
Saved rewards are now stored for Player 2.
Fixed an issue where, if Players 2 changed camera view when both players are in a tunnel, the lighting inside the tunnel would change permanently for both players.
Highlights include multiplayer lobby optimization – players will notice noticeably quicker loading into multiplayer races, improved clarity for “hard complete” status in the Forza Driver’s Cup, and more.
The following is a list of additional improvements introduced to the game with this update. In addition to the improvements listed below, this update also numerous UI, localization, and behind-the-scenes improvements that are not listed here.
GENERAL
Automatically received DLC cars will now reflect Car Collector Tier progress.
Fixed an issue where the driver’s current car color changes to gray after driving a rental car then quitting out of Test Drive from Free Play.
Fixed issues with Specialty Dealer where players would lose credits if trying to purchase Specialty Dealer vehicles while disconnected from their network.
Message Center tabs now indicate which categories have unread messages.
Fixed an issue where VIP crown was not showing up for certain VIP players.
When langue is set to UK English, all in-game dates will now use UK English formatting.
Restarting a Free Play or Forza Driver Cup race will no longer cause the player list to be empty.
Auction House players who attempt to buy a DLC car that does not have a corresponding marketplace offer will now see the message, “This is exclusive content and not available at this time.”
Fixed an issue where Drivatar opponents would drive off into sand trap at Catalunya National Circuit on Unbeatable difficulty.
Fixed an issue where Drivatars in P Class tend to drive off track after chicanes on Unbeatable difficulty.
Fixed an issue where Drivatars in P Class tend to slow down significantly at Turn 1.
Fixed an issue where some players could not see the full list of currently active #Forzathon events in the game.
Fixed an issue where players could not load some older saved replays.
Driver’s hands no longer clip through the steering wheel in the 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO.
CARS
Fixed Forzavista implode/explode animations for a number of cars including 1956 Ford F-100, 1975 Fiat X1/9, and others.
Fixed an issue with the Dodge Ram Forza Edition, where entering a Rivals event with vehicle in Homologated state then installing stock parts would cause the game to crash.
Fixed an issue on 1968 Holden Monaro GTS where mud flaps were causing unrealistic behavior when the car was lowered.
Added new manufacturer colors for the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo.
Removed steering wheel from “wheel-less cockpit view” for 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Fixed issue with 2009 BMW M5, where undercarriage would appear as floating apart from the car in some instances.
Fixed an issue with the 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale where the aftermarket wing was too wide.
Brake lights of 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM will now shatter when Simulation Damage is enabled.
TRACKS
Fixed a mesh issue on Suzuka Full Circuit Alt, causing phantom wall collisions at the Turn 12 chicane.
Corrected mismatches between surface types and visual mesh at Porsche Curves at Le Mans.
Fixed a collision mesh issue on Bathurst that caused vehicle to catch air prior to colliding with the wall.
Fixed an issue where player would receive dirty lap for driving on the rumble strip at Turn 18 of Yas Marina Full Circuit.
Fixed an issue where rumble strip at Turn 1 of Silverstone was causing unrealistic hopping behavior for car.
Fixed a mesh issue on Prague Short, causing phantom wall collisions at first chicane after Turn 1.
Fixed an issue where rumble strip at Turn 1 of Brands Hatch was causing unrealistic hopping behavior for car.
LIVERY EDITOR
Fixed an issue where copy and paste buttons were not working in “Creative Vinyl Group” and “Apply Decals” features. In addition, functionality for pressing Left Thumb Stick has been restored.
Fixed an issue where selected wheel color is sometimes lost when using the Livery Editor.
Fixed an issue where, if a player’s console is offline, the game does not use the user’s livery when entering pre-race, instead loading the default livery for the car instead.
Fixed an issue on the 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR, which caused decals to be mirrored on stock hood.
MARKETPLACE
Fixed an issue where cars from Doritos Car Pack were appearing incorrectly in the FM7 Marketplace.
Fixed an issue where “New” breadcrumb would not disappear from FM7 Marketplace menu.
PC
Fixed an issue where information on the next race was missing in Forza Driver’s Cup campaign.
Fixed an issue with Text to Speech chat affecting multiplayer gameplay.
Text to Speech chat now has 100-character limit for PC players (same as console character limit).
Fixed an issue where setting Dynamic Render Quality to a specific level changes the Performance Target from “Unlocked,” but the menu still shows the setting as “Locked.” Now, when any advanced option is changed using the mouse, Dynamic Optimization changes from “Dynamic” to “Custom.”
MULTIPLAYER
Improved performance when navigating car manufacturer screens from multiplayer lobbies.
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes see vehicle liveries with gray textures (or no liveries at all) in the Buy and Rent car multiplayer menus.
Fixed an issue where track information was not appearing in certain post-race multiplayer screens.
Fixed an issue where, when HUD Option “Lap Time, Position, Score, and Quick Stops” were set to “Conditional” in Public and Private MP drag lobbies, then race time, last lap timer and other UI elements would disappear after race start.
Fixed an issue where liveried cars would sometimes appear on rental cars after leaving the Car Select menu with a livery vehicle as the initial vehicle in that menu.
Fixed an issue on PC where, if one player does not ready up for the race, they get left behind and lose lobby functionality.
Fixed an issue where, in large lobbies, some players wouldn’t be able to load into the next race and would get stuck in previous track.
Fixed an issue where players could encounter low frame rate performance in private multiplayer lobby pre-race screen.
SPLIT SCREEN
Fixed an issue where Player 2 was receiving milestone rewards meant for Player 1.
Fixed an issue where players could sometimes earn XP and credits for driving a rental car in split screen races.
Fixed an issue where, if an active guest signed out of the game using the Xbox Home button while in a split screen lobby, the game would restart.
Fixed an issue where only Player 1 could pause the game in split screen.
Saved rewards are now stored for Player 2.
Fixed an issue where, if Players 2 changed camera view when both players are in a tunnel, the lighting inside the tunnel would change permanently for both players.