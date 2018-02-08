Einloggen

Vorbesteller Charts aus Deutschland ...

Vorbesteller Charts aus Deutschland

Kratos weiterhin auf dem Thron

Consoles // Donnerstag, 15. Februar 2018 um 12:47 von Fanti

Hier die aktuelle Top 10 der Vorbesteller Charts aus Deutschland, im Zeitraum 08.02.2018 bis zum 14.02.2018

1. ( 1 ) God of War (PS4, Sony)
2. ( 3 ) Far Cry 5 (PS4, Ubisoft)
3. ( 6 ) Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze (Switch, Nintendo)
4. ( 5 ) Meisterdetektiv Pikachu (3DS, Nintendo)
5. ( 9 ) Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4, Ubisoft)
6. ( 7 ) Life is Strange Before the Storm (PS4, Square Enix)
7. (NEU) Ni No Kuni II (PS4, Bandai Namco)
8. (NEU) Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4, Square Enix)
9. (NEU) Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, Microsoft)
10.(NEU) Far Cry 5 (Xbox One, Ubisoft)


