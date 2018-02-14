Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 14. Februar 2018 um 14:04 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.02. - 11.02.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 05.02.2018 bis 11.02.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

PS4

71.306

109.287

-37.981

508.736

6.401.145

NSWI

43.404

49.165

-5.761

366.209

3.678.864

3DS

10.516

11.461

-945

107.997

23.930.772

VITA

4.133

4.207

-74

32.657

5.820.467

XONE

261

637

-376

4.284

91.967


Software

01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 159.613 / 1.750.969 (-54%)
02./00. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.02.08} (¥7.800) - 117.495 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.08} (¥8.200) - 75.623 / NEU
04./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 23.461 / 2.021.028 (-9%)
05./00. [PS4] Shadow of the Colossus (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.02.08} (¥4.900) - 21.900 / NEU
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 19.210 / 1.327.107 (-10%)
07./04. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (¥5.980) - 15.755 / 129.815 (-26%)
08./02. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.02.01} (¥7.600) - 14.237 / 82.968 (-79%)
09./06. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 13.912 / 1.601.866 (-13%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 12.087 / 859.764 (-5%)
11./00. [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro # (Atlus) {2018.02.08} (¥7.980) - 11.691 / NEU
12./09. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 9.654 / 1.548.683 (-12%)
13./10. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) - 6.436 / 155.782 (-9%)
14./07. [NSW] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks) {2018.02.01} (¥6.980) - 5.625 / 19.547 (-60%)
15./14. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) - 4.512 / 114.728 (+20%)
16./13. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.477 / 395.563 (+2%)
17./11. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) - 4.437 / 501.342 (-27%)
18./12. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 4.322 / 364.806 (-3%)
19./15. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 4.320 / 222.781 (+16%)
20./18. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 3.373 / 214.492 (+6%)


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 222.777
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 192.137
  • DarkLord87 176.787
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 134
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.642.387
  • Blogeinträge: 65.858
  • Blogbesuche: 34.815.109

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche Möglichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der größten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2018 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+