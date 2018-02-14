Die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 05.02. - 11.02.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 05.02.2018 bis 11.02.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
71.306
|
109.287
|
-37.981
|
508.736
|
6.401.145
|
NSWI
|
43.404
|
49.165
|
-5.761
|
366.209
|
3.678.864
|
3DS
|
10.516
|
11.461
|
-945
|
107.997
|
23.930.772
|
VITA
|
4.133
|
4.207
|
-74
|
32.657
|
5.820.467
|
XONE
|
261
|
637
|
-376
|
4.284
|
91.967
Software
01./01. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
02./00. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 #
03./00. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet #
04./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./00. [PS4] Shadow of the Colossus
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./04. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
08./02. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ
09./06. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./00. [PS4] Dragon's Crown Pro #
12./09. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
13./10. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
14./07. [NSW] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
15./14. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
16./13. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
17./11. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum
18./12. [NSW] Arms
19./15. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
20./18. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #