AQUA KITTY UDX offiziell angekündigt
The Milk must flow! Meow! Meow!
Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 10. Februar 2018 um 12:40 von
Nachdem das Game AQUA KITTY bereits auf der PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita und PC veröffentlicht wurde, wird am 15. Februar 2018 eine Switch-Version im Nintendo eShop folgen. Das Game umfasst drei Game-Modi, einen 2 Local Co-op-Modus und Online Leaderboards.
AQUA KITTY UDX for Nintendo Switch™ includes 3 main game modes, plus the survival mode INFINITE ESPRESSO. Play solo or co-op, the MILK MUST FLOW!
- CLASSIC MODE work your way across the sea map, defending milk mining kittens from all manner of mechanical sea monsters. Beware the large enemy Bosses which guard the end of each sea area.
- ARCADE MODE is similar to CLASSIC but adds in an upgrade shopping system based around collecting green gems which can be exchanged for upgrades.
- DREADNOUGHT MODE takes you deep down into the deep Meowiana trench... there you must fly through and destroy huge multi-screen enemy craft, whilst rescuing imprisoned kittens.
- INFINITE ESPRESSO - a special challenge level with no milk mines to defend. It's pure survival!
- 2 PLAYER LOCAL CO-OP - play solo or with a friend!
- ONLINE LEADERBOARDS - compare your score rankings against friends and others.
- CAT-CHEIVEMENTS - an ingame achievement system.
- ENHANCED graphical upgrades and improved gameplay balancing.
- CLASSIC MODE work your way across the sea map, defending milk mining kittens from all manner of mechanical sea monsters. Beware the large enemy Bosses which guard the end of each sea area.
- ARCADE MODE is similar to CLASSIC but adds in an upgrade shopping system based around collecting green gems which can be exchanged for upgrades.
- DREADNOUGHT MODE takes you deep down into the deep Meowiana trench... there you must fly through and destroy huge multi-screen enemy craft, whilst rescuing imprisoned kittens.
- INFINITE ESPRESSO - a special challenge level with no milk mines to defend. It's pure survival!
- 2 PLAYER LOCAL CO-OP - play solo or with a friend!
- ONLINE LEADERBOARDS - compare your score rankings against friends and others.
- CAT-CHEIVEMENTS - an ingame achievement system.
- ENHANCED graphical upgrades and improved gameplay balancing.