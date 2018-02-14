Einloggen

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: 8. Update für...

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: 8. Update für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Patch Notes inside

XBOX One // Mittwoch, 07. Februar 2018 um 12:09 von miperco

Die Entwickler von Bluehole arbeiten weiterhin fleißig an Verbesserungen für Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. Die Xbox One Version hat erst vergangene Woche Update 7 erhalten, nun ist auch das achte Update bereits verfügbar. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.

Gameplay

We received a lot of great feedback following the changes made to vehicle/player damage. We continue to tune and balance this element of gameplay, and are therefore reverting back to increased damage if a player is struck by a vehicle.

Bug fixes

Resolved an issue preventing players from vaulting over specific ledges and/or windows
The camera will now remain in the correct location following player death
Vehicles will no longer relocate to another position on the map after the player disembarks


