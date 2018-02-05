DayZ erscheint im Xbox One Game Preview
2018 auf Xbox, PS4 eventuell 2019
Consoles // Montag, 05. Februar 2018 um 09:32 von
Wie das Development team von DayZ nun auf ihrem Twitter Channel einem User auf Anfrage mitteilte, wird die Xbox One Version noch dieses Jahr in der Game Preview erscheinen.
Einen Termin für die Playstation 4 Version gibt es bislang noch nicht. Vielleicht auch noch in diesem Jahr oder erst im Jahr 2019.
Xbox One version is 100% coming at some point this year, we’re still not sure about PS4 release date, but we’ll also release that eventually, just maybe not this year.— DayZ Development (@dayzdevteam) 3. Februar 2018