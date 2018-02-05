Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
DayZ erscheint im Xbox One Game Preview...

DayZ erscheint im Xbox One Game Preview

2018 auf Xbox, PS4 eventuell 2019

Consoles // Montag, 05. Februar 2018 um 09:32 von Fanti

Wie das Development team von DayZ nun auf ihrem Twitter Channel einem User auf Anfrage mitteilte, wird die Xbox One Version noch dieses Jahr in der Game Preview erscheinen.
Einen Termin für die Playstation 4 Version gibt es bislang noch nicht. Vielleicht auch noch in diesem Jahr oder erst im Jahr 2019.




CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 222.777
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 191.733
  • DarkLord87 176.626
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 191
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.640.147
  • Blogeinträge: 65.845
  • Blogbesuche: 34.740.708

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche Möglichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der größten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2018 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+