God of War an der Spitze der Vorbesteller-Charts

Consoles // Donnerstag, 01. Februar 2018 um 14:39 von Fanti

Hier die aktuellen Vorbesteller-Charts der Plätze 1-10 aus Deutschland.
(Zeitraum: 25.01.18 bis 31.01.18)

1. ( 1 ) God of War (PS4, Sony)
2. ( 3 ) Shadow of the Colossus (PS4, Sony)
3. ( 4 ) Secret of Mana (PS4, Square Enix)
4. ( 2 ) Bayonetta 2 (Switch, Nintendo)
5. ( 8 ) Life is Strange Before the Storm (PS4, Square Enix)
6. ( 6 ) Far Cry 5 (PS4, Ubisoft)
7. ( 9 ) Kingdom Come Deliverance (PS4, Deep Silver)
8. ( 5 ) Kirby Star Allies (Switch, Nintendo)
9. ( 7 ) Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4, Square Enix)
10.(NEU) Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, Microsoft)


