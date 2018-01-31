Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Januar 2018 um 14:08 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.01 - 28.01.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 22.01.2018 bis 28.01.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

PS4

140.145

52.507

87.638

328.143

6.220.552

NSWI

47.107

43.027

4.080

273.640

3.586.295

3DS

11.313

12.115

-802

86.020

23.908.795

VITA

3.744

4.256

-512

24.317

5.812.127

XONE

1.686

1.388

298

3.386

91.069


Software


01./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 1.245.169 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo) {2018.01.18} (¥5.980) - 26.088 / 92.780 (-61%)
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 25.776 / 1.971.810 (-10%)
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 21.834 / 1.286.634 (-17%)
05./07. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 16.664 / 1.571.976 (-12%)
06./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 12.702 / 1.528.001 (-24%)
07./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 10.240 / 834.968 (+8%)
08./06. [PS4] Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix) {2018.01.11} (¥7.800) - 7.999 / 134.100 (-61%)
09./11. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) - 7.755 / 490.853 (-16%)
10./00. [PS4] The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.01.25} (¥7.600) - 6.961 / NEU
11./09. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) - 6.535 / 142.308 (-43%)
12./02. [PS4] Gintama Ranbu # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.01.18} (¥7.600) - 5.800 / 44.243 (-85%)
13./17. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 4.765 / 214.730 (+11%)
14./15. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 4.399 / 356.031 (-11%)
15./16. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 4.375 / 386.695 (-1%)
16./14. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) - 4.203 / 379.286 (-29%)
17./05. [PSV] Gintama Ranbu # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.01.18} (¥6.800) - 3.790 / 27.207 (-84%)
18./40. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) - 3.720 / 78.169
19./13. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) - 3.292 / 221.894 (-49%)
20./21. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 3.162 / 207.939


