Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Januar 2018 um 14:08 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.01 - 28.01.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 22.01.2018 bis 28.01.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
140.145
|
52.507
|
87.638
|
328.143
|
6.220.552
|
NSWI
|
47.107
|
43.027
|
4.080
|
273.640
|
3.586.295
|
3DS
|
11.313
|
12.115
|
-802
|
86.020
|
23.908.795
|
VITA
|
3.744
|
4.256
|
-512
|
24.317
|
5.812.127
|
XONE
|
1.686
|
1.388
|
298
|
3.386
|
91.069
Software
01./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World #
02./01. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./07. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
06./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
07./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./06. [PS4] Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT
09./11. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum
10./00. [PS4] The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia
11./09. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100
12./02. [PS4] Gintama Ranbu #
13./17. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
14./15. [NSW] Arms
15./16. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
16./14. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII #
17./05. [PSV] Gintama Ranbu #
18./40. [NSW] FIFA 18
19./13. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5
20./21. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #