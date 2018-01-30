Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Siebter Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht
Patch Notes inside
XBOX One // Dienstag, 30. Januar 2018 um 12:27 von
Vor kurzem gaben Microsoft und Entwickler Bluehole bekannt, dass Playerunknown's Battlegrounds mittlerweile mehr als vier Millionen Spieler auf Xbox One hat. Den Titel möchte man weiter verbessern, was man jetzt auch mit Update 7 getan hat. Die Patch Notes dazu seht ihr hier.
Gameplay
We’ve listened to your feedback and further modified the damage players can inflict on vehicles, increasing areas of vulnerability. This includes:
Increased damage to the vehicle body, and significant damage to the wheels when targeted with gunfire
Increased vehicle damage when successfully targeted with a grenade
Both driver and passenger will suffer increased injuries from crashing into objects or other vehicles (Dacia, UAZ, and Buggy)
Slight reduction to player damage when being struck by a vehicle
Optimization
Continued optimization to controller input lag
Visual quality of the reticle is improved for Xbox One (Red Dot, Holographic, and 2x Sight)
Bug fixes
Resolved issue where inventory may highlight the wrong column when looting
The sensitivity setting for 4x Scope is now also applied to the permanent scope on the VSS
Auto-run (double-clicking the left stick) is disabled when aiming down sights
Players can now use the D-Pad while in the map view without switching melee, pistol, or throwing weapons
Removing the marker from the map when pressing (Y) will no longer switch primary/secondary weapons
Fixed issue where the crosshair is not correctly displayed after players reconnect to a game session
